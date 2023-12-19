Preview: December 19 vs. Vegas

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes host the defending Stanley Cup Champions for the only time this season on Tuesday, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at PNC Arena.
-
When: Tuesday, December 19
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 16-12-3 (35 Points, 4th, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss (SO) to the Washington Capitals on Sunday, December 17
-
Golden Knights Record: 21-6-5 (44 Points, 1st, Pacific Division)
Golden Knights Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, December 17