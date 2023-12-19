Preview: December 19 vs. Vegas

Canes to try and extend their point streak to a season-long five games

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_1219 (1)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes host the defending Stanley Cup Champions for the only time this season on Tuesday, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at PNC Arena.

-

When: Tuesday, December 19

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 16-12-3 (35 Points, 4th, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss (SO) to the Washington Capitals on Sunday, December 17

-

Golden Knights Record: 21-6-5 (44 Points, 1st, Pacific Division)

Golden Knights Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, December 17

Last Time Out

  • Pyotr Kochetkov put together another stellar outing on Sunday, allowing just one goal for a third consecutive game. Unfortunately for Carolina, their offense was only able to give him one goal of support. Boiling down to a shootout, Evgeny Kuznetsov secured the win for Washington. Rod Brind'Amour and the players said that they felt good about the performance, but a power play goal instead of going 0-for-5 on the evening could have made all the difference.

Working From Home

  • Sebastian Aho was the lone goal-scorer for Carolina on Sunday, his second consecutive game with a marker.  Aho has now also scored a goal in each of his last four games at PNC Arena, marking the longest home goal streak by any Canes skater over the last two seasons.  He leads the team with 15 points (6g, 9a) at PNC Arena this season, and his six goals have tied Teuvo Teravainen for the team lead on home ice. Aho has earned 260 points (113g, 147a) in 271 career regular-season games at PNC Arena, with the second-most points and third-most goals in this building of any Hurricanes skater. 

Svechnikov Back Already?

  • On December 4 in Winnipeg, Andrei Svechnikov took a cross-check to the midsection from Jets defenseman Logan Stanley. After playing through the pain in the team's next game, an MRI later in the week revealed that the winger would be "out for a while." Just three days ago Brind'Amour said he was "not close" to playing, but after being a full participant in Monday's practice, including power play time, it appears a swift turn of events could have him back in the lineup as soon as tonight.

In Net

  • With Antti Raanta having been reassigned to the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, Kochetkov and first-year pro Yaniv Perets are tasked with defending the net for Carolina for the foreseeable future. Given that Perets came straight from the ECHL, it is presumed that Kochetkov will assume #1 duties and play as often as the schedule allows him. Allowing three total goals in his last three games, it feels like a foregone conclusion that he'll be in the crease again this evening.

On The Other Side

  • There has been no Stanley Cup hangover in Sin City this season, as the Golden Knights come to town leading the NHL in points.  They can score, producing 109 goals already this season (3rd in the NHL).  They can defend, allowing just 80 goals (10th in the NHL).  Their power play and penalty kill are also both among the top 10 in the league.  There aren't many areas where they don't excel, but if there's one element to try and take advantage of, Vegas ranks 21st with a 49.4% win percentage in the faceoff circle.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.  General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an upper-body injury on December 4 but has been skating with the team at practice this week.  He is a game-time decision for this evening's contest.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and then fly to Pittsburgh.  They'll then take on the Penguins on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

