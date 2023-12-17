Preview: December 17 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their point streak to four games on Sunday as they host the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena.

-

When: Sunday, December 17

Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 16-12-2 (34 Points, 4th, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-5 Loss (OT) to the Nashville Predators on Friday, December 15

-

Capitals Record: 14-9-4 (32 Points, 5th, Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 16