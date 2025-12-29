Projected Lineup: December 29 vs. NY Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Brandon Bussi between the pipes on Monday when they take on the New York Rangers.

In a surprise announcement pre-game, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will undergo lower-body surgery and is likely to be out for the season.

Leaving Bussi and Frederik Andersen as his options in net, Bussi will look to improve on his 12-1-1 start, which included a win over Detroit on Saturday night in his latest appearance. Entering today's play, his 2.10 goals against average is the best among all qualified NHL netminders.

On the blue line, the team recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther during the afternoon hours because of a few question marks on the back end.

K'Andre Miller was a full participant in Sunday's practice, but missed Saturday's game due to a lower-body injury. Shayne Gostisbehere is also questionable due to a lower-body injury of his own.

Should Bayreuther play, he would be the 11th defenseman used by Carolina this season.

Newcomer Noah Philp, who was claimed off waivers by the team from the Edmonton Oilers today, is not yet with the team.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Stankoven

Ehlers - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Nikishin - Walker

Gostisbehere* - Chatfield

Miller*/Reilly - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

K'Andre Miller (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Jaccob Slavin (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Scratches

Noah Philp

---

PP1: Aho, Blake, Staal (Ehlers), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere*

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker