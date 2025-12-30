Preview: December 30 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a third win in a row on Tuesday as they go head-to-head with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

---

When: Tuesday, Dec. 30

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 25-11-3 (51 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the New York Rangers on Dec. 29

---

Penguins Record: 15-12-9 (41 Points, 7th - Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 7-3 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 28