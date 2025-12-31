The Big Moments & Highlights From 2025

The Trade(s)...

Since Eric Tulsky became general manager of the Canes in June of 2024, the motto has been, "Until we have the 20 best players in the league, there’s still room to get better."

On a cold January Friday night, he took the home run swing and landed one of the 20 best players in hockey. Moving drafted and developed star Martin Necas in return, the team landed Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall in a three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks.

While the Rantanen portion of the deal didn't work out as the team had initially hoped, they were able to salvage the attempt by landing Logan Stankoven, now a huge part of the team's future, and some high-end draft capital in return.

Hall, who had been struggling to find a permanent role in Chicago, has seemingly experienced a career revitalization in Raleigh, becoming a key contributor and landing himself a three-year deal after just three months with the group.

The shock value of the initial trade was massive, and although it took a second effort to show success, Tulsky and the front office proved that not only do they talk the talk, they walk the walk when it comes to trying to improve the team.