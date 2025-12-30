Recap: Blake, Canes Top Rangers In Overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jackson Blake's first career overtime goal was the difference on Monday, as the Carolina Hurricanes took a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers at Lenovo Center.

A pair of power-play goals highlighted the early action, with Sebastian Aho's long-range snipe at 15:57 of the first period cancelling out Vladislav Gavrikov's second-minute opener for the Rangers. Carolina looked to capitalize on its momentum in the middle frame, but Igor Shesterkin came up with the answers in the New York net, allowing his team to reclaim its lead after a fortuitous bounce found Jonny Brodzinski at the side of the net for a tap-in at the 13-minute mark.

Entering the third in need of a goal, the Canes turned to a friendly bounce of their own, when a Jalen Chatfield shot found Jordan Martinook's skate and snuck past Shesterkin to knot things up and eventually force overtime.

The Hurricanes fired the only four shots on goal of the extra frame, three of which came on a power play after some slick work by Taylor Hall drew a man advantage that would last for the final 1:59 of the five-minute allotment. Shesterkin stood tall for much of it, but as the clock ticked down to 13 seconds, Blake stood in front of him and deflected an Aho wrister down and through the legs of the New York netminder for the deciding tally and a second straight Canes win.

Brandon Bussi continued his sterling start to life in the NHL, moving to 13-1-1 in his career with 17 saves on 19 shots.