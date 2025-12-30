Recap: Blake, Canes Top Rangers In Overtime

"It was a good game. I thought everybody played really well tonight..."

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jackson Blake's first career overtime goal was the difference on Monday, as the Carolina Hurricanes took a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers at Lenovo Center.

A pair of power-play goals highlighted the early action, with Sebastian Aho's long-range snipe at 15:57 of the first period cancelling out Vladislav Gavrikov's second-minute opener for the Rangers. Carolina looked to capitalize on its momentum in the middle frame, but Igor Shesterkin came up with the answers in the New York net, allowing his team to reclaim its lead after a fortuitous bounce found Jonny Brodzinski at the side of the net for a tap-in at the 13-minute mark.

Entering the third in need of a goal, the Canes turned to a friendly bounce of their own, when a Jalen Chatfield shot found Jordan Martinook's skate and snuck past Shesterkin to knot things up and eventually force overtime.

The Hurricanes fired the only four shots on goal of the extra frame, three of which came on a power play after some slick work by Taylor Hall drew a man advantage that would last for the final 1:59 of the five-minute allotment. Shesterkin stood tall for much of it, but as the clock ticked down to 13 seconds, Blake stood in front of him and deflected an Aho wrister down and through the legs of the New York netminder for the deciding tally and a second straight Canes win.

Brandon Bussi continued his sterling start to life in the NHL, moving to 13-1-1 in his career with 17 saves on 19 shots.

NYR at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Jackson Blake scored for the second straight game and has now lit the lamp four times in his last six outings. Blake's 12 goals on the year trail only Seth Jarvis (19) and Sebastian Aho (14).
  • Forward Sebastian Aho posted a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to three games (1G, 3A). Aho's goal marked his 72nd career power-play tally, surpassing Kevin Dineen for the fourth-most in franchise history.
  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers picked up a pair of assists, matching Jackson Blake, Logan Stankoven and K'Andre Miller for the fifth-most multi-point performances (5) among Hurricanes this season.
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi became the fifth goaltender in NHL history with wins in each of his first eight home appearances from the start of his career.
  • In addition, Bussi has now gone 12 straight starts without a regulation loss (11-0-1), sitting one shy of matching the franchise record set by Antti Raanta (13 in 2022-23).
  • The Hurricanes struck twice on the power play for just the third time this season, and the second time in four games. The man advantage now has 11 conversions in its last 12 outings.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the win...

"It was a good game. I thought everybody played really well tonight. It was just one of those (games) where the bounces weren't going our way, and then they finally did..."

Sebastian Aho discussing the team's ability to keep battling, even after falling behind twice tonight...

"We've been talking about it, and that's kind of the key to our success in past years, too. Up or down, you just keep being relentless. You can't tell if we're up or down; we just keep coming. We're a deep squad, we roll for four lines, and that's kind of how we want to do it. The last couple of games we've been able to do that, whether we are up or down, we just kind of keep going."

Sebastian Aho following a two-goal night for the power play...

"Obviously, you go through a bit of streaks, but the work never stops... If you score a few, it kind of starts clicking, and then you start feeling yourself a bit. You're not necessarily forcing plays, and you're making the right decisions. That's kind of been the case as of late."

Sebastian Aho after yet another win for Brandon Bussi...

"He's been great. He keeps giving us a chance to win hockey games. That's all you can ask from a goalie. It's been a great ride. I've seen it for a long time, but he's kind of now taking that step. He's been really calm and collected in the big moments."

Jackson Blake Postgame Quotes

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Pittsburgh post-game to wrap up their back-to-back on Tuesday against the Penguins.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, Jan. 1 vs. Montreal | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

