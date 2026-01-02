Recap: Canes Beaten In Back-And-Forth Battle

Puck management woes cost Carolina against Montreal

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - Despite a five-point night from Sebastian Aho, the Carolina Hurricanes couldn't overcome the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, falling 7-5 at Lenovo Center.

The first five minutes of Thursday's tilt resembled Carolina's loss from two nights earlier, as a pair of Canadiens tallies separated by just 56 seconds lifted the visitors to a quick lead. Before the horn sounded for the end of the period, though, the Hurricanes had turned things around and taken the lead.

Nikolaj Ehlers kicked off the comeback with a toe-drag shot from the left circle at 10:47, capitalizing on a power play he drew in the neutral zone. Just 92 seconds later, Aho tied things up with a deflection of a Joel Nystrom one-timer. Aho then picked up his third point of the period with an assist on Andrei Svechnikov's go-ahead goal, as he pitchforked a shot past Jakub Dobes at 14:51.

Momentum continued in Carolina's favor on the other side of the intermission, as Alexander Nikishin doubled his team's lead with a power-play bomb from the blue line just 54 seconds into the middle frame. But as quickly as the pendulum swung the Canes' way in the first period, it did the opposite in the second. Sammy Blais stopped the bleeding and brought the Habs within a goal just past the five-minute mark, and two tucks in a span of 23 seconds late in the period gave Montreal a slim lead heading into the third.

Carolina's hope for a second comeback took a hit when Juraj Slafkovsky's seeing-eye shot made it a two-goal hole at 11:20, but Aho managed to claw a goal back late, allowing the Canes to pull their goaltender in hopes of tying things up once more. Unfortunately, that was as close as they'd come, as Lane Hutson's long-range empty-netter sealed the two points for Montreal.

Brandon Bussi suffered his first defeat at Lenovo Center, stopping 15 of 21 shots in the Carolina cage.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Sebastian Aho recorded five points in a game for just the second time in his career, joining his performance in a 6-2 win over Minnesota on Dec. 7, 2019.
  • Aho's 11th career outing with at least four points gives him the third-most such showings in franchise history, trailing only Ron Francis (30) and Eric Staal (12).
  • Aho is the fourth player in franchise history to factor on all team goals in a single game (min. 5 goals), joining Eric Staal (5 on April 8, 2010), Ray Whitney (5 on Feb. 8, 2007) and Nelson Emerson (5 on Jan. 25, 1997).
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov registered his second three-point performance in the last four games. His 100th career multi-point game, Svechnikov is just the seventh player in franchise history to achieve the century mark in that category.
  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers also logged three points, his second such outing in a Hurricanes sweater.

They Said It...

Sebastian Aho offering his thoughts on the loss...

"Sloppy. Not a great start... We have to take pride in helping the D out, helping the goalies out. Put the pucks deep, especially when we're up a goal or two. [We needed to] grind them out a little bit and wait for our opportunities, not trade one for one. We create enough offense, so we don't have to do that, right? We're deep enough to wait for the opportunities... Obviously, we haven't done that as of late. We've been letting in too many goals, and there's no one to blame but ourselves."

Jordan Staal discussing how the team needed to manage the puck better tonight...

"Puck management is exactly right. I think we were playing that 50/50 game of trying to outscore them and worrying about getting our own cookies. [We were] worrying about just trying to outscore the other team instead of taking pride in giving them nothing, defending."

Rod Brind'Amour on his team's self-imposed mistakes...

"This can't happen. It's just kind of self-explanatory... We were turning pucks over at just an unbelievably high rate, for no reason."

Jordan Staal discussing the recurring theme of turnovers...

"It's been enough games. We've talked about it enough. It's just a matter of going out and executing. I don't know how many more times Roddy can say it, [or] myself can scream it through the room. It's just a matter of going out, executing it, and taking pride in it. We've got to be better."

What's Next After This Game?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday. They'll start another back-to-back set on Saturday, taking on the Avalanche at home before flying to New Jersey for a Sunday evening battle.

