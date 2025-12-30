Projected Lineup: December 30 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Frederik Andersen is expected to be between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Looking for his first win since Nov. 6, the 36-year-old is hoping to snap a seven-game skid that's seen him go 0-5-2. A necessary decision after Brandon Bussi played last night, the Canes hope that Andersen can find his rhythm, with Pyotr Kochetkov likely out for the year.

In front of him, the Canes are once again expecting to be without stars Shayne Gostisbehere, Seth Jarvis, and Jaccob Slavin.

In a season that's already accumulated 168 man-games lost for the team, Gostisbehere is the latest to join the injured list, once again bothered by a lower-body injury.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Stankoven

Ehlers - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Nikishin - Walker

Miller - Chatfield

Reilly - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Seth Jarvis (Rib Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Scratches

Noah Philp

---

PP1: Aho, Blake, Staal (Ehlers), and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker