Hurricanes Wrapped: 2025

Other Notable Days & Milestones...

Jan. 2: Juha Jaaska made his NHL debut in a 3-1 decision in Florida.

Jan. 9: Jordan Staal recorded a hat trick in a 6-3 win over Toronto.

Jan. 10: Dustin Tokarski posted a 15-save shutout in a 2-0 victory against Vancouver.

Jan. 20: Frederik Andersen became the first goalie from Denmark to reach 500 NHL games.

Jan. 21: Rod Brind'Amour recorded his 500th game as a head coach. Winning 307 of them, it was the most wins by a head coach in NHL history through the milestone.

Jan. 23: Carolina scored five goals in the second period, paving the way to a 7-4 victory over Columbus. It was also Frederik Andersen's 300th career win, and Seth Jarvis recorded his first four-point night.

Jan. 24: The Canes acquired Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall in exchange for Martin Necas, Jack Drury, and a 2025 second-round selection.

Jan. 28: Following Frederik Andersen's perfect game in New York, the Canes became just the fourth team in NHL history to have four different goaltenders record a shutout in a single season.

Jan. 30: 2019 first-round draft pick Ryan Suzuki made his NHL debut in a 3-2 victory over Chicago.

Feb. 20: Seth Jarvis won gold with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Feb. 27: Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Dylan Cozens kicked off Whalers Night with a fight right off the opening faceoff. The Canes went on to win 5-2.

Mar. 6: Sebastian Aho became the first player in Canes/Whalers franchise history to reach 20 shorthanded goals.

Mar. 9: Mark Jankowski became just the third player in Canes history to record multiple goals in his team debut, scoring twice in a 4-2 victory over Winnipeg.

Mar: 23: Taylor Hall scored three in the third period, leading the team to a 5-2 win in Anaheim.

Mar: 29: The Canes opened their new street hockey rinks at Apex Community Rink.

Apr. 2: Carolina and Washington combined for 140 penalty minutes in a 5-1 win at Lenovo Center. With the two points, the Canes clinched a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

Apr. 5: 2021 fifth-round pick Justin Robidas registered his first NHL goal in Boston.

Apr. 11: Alexander Nikishin and the Canes agreed to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Apr. 12: The Canes completed a four-game regular season series sweep over the Rangers with a 7-3 victory. The win was also Carolina's 31st on home ice in the 2024-25 season, matching the team's single-season franchise record.

Apr. 16: Skyler Brind'Amour made his NHL debut, becoming just the fourth player born in Raleigh to play in the league. He'd score his first goal just one night later.

Apr. 20: Logan Stankoven scored twice on the way to a Round 1, Game 1 victory vs. New Jersey.

Apr: 22: Rod Brind'Amour picked up his 40th playoff win as Canes head coach, passing the amount he had as a skater with the team.

Apr. 27: Andrei Svechnikov's hat trick led the Canes to a Game 4 victory in Newark.

Apr. 29: Sebastian Aho put a bow on Round 1 with a 2OT winner against New Jersey.

May 6: The Greensboro Gargoyles were announced as the Canes' new ECHL affiliate.

May 6: Jaccob Slavin started the second round with an overtime winner in D.C.

May 10: A 21-save shutout from Frederik Andersen gave the Canes two wins in two games to start Round 2.

May 15: Alexander Nikishin made his NHL debut, helping the Canes punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final in a Game 5 victory over the Washington Capitals.

May 26: The Canes snapped their longstanding Eastern Conference Final winless streak, taking Game 4 in Sunrise.

July 1: Eric Tulsky and crew made a big splash on July 1, signing Logan Stankoven to an eight-year extension and acquiring K'Andre Miller from the New York Rangers.

July 3: In one of the team's biggest free agent signings of all-time, Nikolaj Ehlers and the team agreed to terms on a six-year contract.

July 24: Jackson Blake signed an eight-year contract extension.

Sep. 3: The Canes revealed new road uniforms.

Oct. 9: Thanks to a pair of goals from K'Andre Miller in his team debut, the Canes kicked off their 2025-26 season with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Oct. 15: Brandon Bussi won his NHL debut in San Jose.

Oct. 17: Alexander Nikishin scored his first NHL goal in a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Oct. 18: Jordan Staal scored twice in the opening 3:58 of the team's win 4-3 in Los Angeles, the fastest two goals by one player in Canes' team history. Seth Jarvis also became the first player in NHL history with four game-winning goals through his team's first five games in a season that night.

Oct. 20: Charles Alexis Legault made his NHL debut in Vegas.

Oct. 23: Joel Nystrom made his NHL debut in 5-4 shootout win in Denver.

Oct. 30: Bradly Nadeau scored his first NHL goal in a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

Nov. 1: In his first start of the season, Pyotr Kochetkov posted a 26-save shutout at Madison Square Garden, backstopping his team to a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers.

Nov 6: Jordan Staal became the Canes' all-time leader in games played.

Nov. 8: Charles-Alexis Legault hit the empty net for his first NHL goal, closing out a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Nov. 28: Seth Jarvis recorded a hat trick to lead the Canes past his hometown Winnipeg Jets, 5-1.

Nov. 30: Brandon Bussi's first NHL shutout came in a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Dec. 7-9: The 2006 Stanley Cup-winning team was honored at a pair of games during the team's season-long seven-game home stretch.

Dec. 11: Brandon Bussi became the first goalie in NHL history to win 10 of his first 11 appearances in the league.

Dec. 14: Brandon Bussi won a ninth consecutive start, matching Cam Ward for the longest win streak in franchise history. The victory was a third shootout win in as many games for the team, also a team first.