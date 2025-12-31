Hurricanes Wrapped: 2025

Looking back at the year that was in Raleighwood...

12.27.25 Wrapped

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Hey there, Caniac.

This year, the Carolina Hurricanes played 84 regular-season games, 15 postseason games, six exhibition contests, and three Prospects Showcase bouts. Starting with a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Jan. 2, and culminating in Pittsburgh last night, the organization skated in a total of 108 viewable games, going 58-35-6 in the ones that counted.

It was 6,588:39 total minutes of hockey, which equates to a little over 1.2% of this year's possible 525,600.

You survived 24 overtimes, including two double overtimes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Although history doesn't have a strong record of favoring the Canes, the team went 4-2 in the meaningful six shootouts that counted this calendar year. Steps forward!

Let's take one final glance at who excelled at what, and what happened when, in the big 2025.

By The Numbers...

Here are the players who led the team in statistical categories from January 1 to December 31, including both regular season and postseason (Prospects Showcase and preseason play excluded):

Most Games Played: Jackson Blake (97)

Most Goals: Seth Jarvis (48)

Most Assists: Shayne Gostisbehere (48)

Most Points: Seth Jarvis (87)

Best +/-: Jalen Chatfield (+24)

Most Penalty Minutes: Andrei Svechnikov (75)

Most Shorthanded Goals: Seth Jarvis (6)

Most Game-Winning Goals: Sebastian Aho (9)

Most Overtime Goals: Sebastian Aho (5)

Numbers In The Crease...

Games Played: Frederik Andersen (46)

Wins: Frederik Andersen (23)

Save Percentage: Brandon Bussi (.911)

Goals Against Average: Brandon Bussi (2.08)

Shutouts: Frederik Andersen (3)

Other Notable Days & Milestones...

Jan. 2: Juha Jaaska made his NHL debut in a 3-1 decision in Florida.

Jan. 9: Jordan Staal recorded a hat trick in a 6-3 win over Toronto.

Jan. 10: Dustin Tokarski posted a 15-save shutout in a 2-0 victory against Vancouver.

Jan. 20: Frederik Andersen became the first goalie from Denmark to reach 500 NHL games.

Jan. 21: Rod Brind'Amour recorded his 500th game as a head coach. Winning 307 of them, it was the most wins by a head coach in NHL history through the milestone.

Jan. 23: Carolina scored five goals in the second period, paving the way to a 7-4 victory over Columbus. It was also Frederik Andersen's 300th career win, and Seth Jarvis recorded his first four-point night.

Jan. 24: The Canes acquired Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall in exchange for Martin Necas, Jack Drury, and a 2025 second-round selection.

Jan. 28: Following Frederik Andersen's perfect game in New York, the Canes became just the fourth team in NHL history to have four different goaltenders record a shutout in a single season.

Jan. 30: 2019 first-round draft pick Ryan Suzuki made his NHL debut in a 3-2 victory over Chicago.

Feb. 20: Seth Jarvis won gold with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Feb. 27: Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Dylan Cozens kicked off Whalers Night with a fight right off the opening faceoff. The Canes went on to win 5-2.

Mar. 6: Sebastian Aho became the first player in Canes/Whalers franchise history to reach 20 shorthanded goals.

Mar. 9: Mark Jankowski became just the third player in Canes history to record multiple goals in his team debut, scoring twice in a 4-2 victory over Winnipeg.

Mar: 23: Taylor Hall scored three in the third period, leading the team to a 5-2 win in Anaheim.

Mar: 29: The Canes opened their new street hockey rinks at Apex Community Rink.

Apr. 2: Carolina and Washington combined for 140 penalty minutes in a 5-1 win at Lenovo Center. With the two points, the Canes clinched a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

Apr. 5: 2021 fifth-round pick Justin Robidas registered his first NHL goal in Boston.

Apr. 11: Alexander Nikishin and the Canes agreed to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Apr. 12: The Canes completed a four-game regular season series sweep over the Rangers with a 7-3 victory. The win was also Carolina's 31st on home ice in the 2024-25 season, matching the team's single-season franchise record.

Apr. 16: Skyler Brind'Amour made his NHL debut, becoming just the fourth player born in Raleigh to play in the league. He'd score his first goal just one night later.

Apr. 20: Logan Stankoven scored twice on the way to a Round 1, Game 1 victory vs. New Jersey.

Apr: 22: Rod Brind'Amour picked up his 40th playoff win as Canes head coach, passing the amount he had as a skater with the team.

Apr. 27: Andrei Svechnikov's hat trick led the Canes to a Game 4 victory in Newark.

Apr. 29: Sebastian Aho put a bow on Round 1 with a 2OT winner against New Jersey.

May 6: The Greensboro Gargoyles were announced as the Canes' new ECHL affiliate.

May 6: Jaccob Slavin started the second round with an overtime winner in D.C.

May 10: A 21-save shutout from Frederik Andersen gave the Canes two wins in two games to start Round 2.

May 15: Alexander Nikishin made his NHL debut, helping the Canes punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final in a Game 5 victory over the Washington Capitals.

May 26: The Canes snapped their longstanding Eastern Conference Final winless streak, taking Game 4 in Sunrise.

July 1: Eric Tulsky and crew made a big splash on July 1, signing Logan Stankoven to an eight-year extension and acquiring K'Andre Miller from the New York Rangers.

July 3: In one of the team's biggest free agent signings of all-time, Nikolaj Ehlers and the team agreed to terms on a six-year contract.

July 24: Jackson Blake signed an eight-year contract extension.

Sep. 3: The Canes revealed new road uniforms.

Oct. 9: Thanks to a pair of goals from K'Andre Miller in his team debut, the Canes kicked off their 2025-26 season with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Oct. 15: Brandon Bussi won his NHL debut in San Jose.

Oct. 17: Alexander Nikishin scored his first NHL goal in a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Oct. 18: Jordan Staal scored twice in the opening 3:58 of the team's win 4-3 in Los Angeles, the fastest two goals by one player in Canes' team history. Seth Jarvis also became the first player in NHL history with four game-winning goals through his team's first five games in a season that night.

Oct. 20: Charles Alexis Legault made his NHL debut in Vegas.

Oct. 23: Joel Nystrom made his NHL debut in 5-4 shootout win in Denver.

Oct. 30: Bradly Nadeau scored his first NHL goal in a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

Nov. 1: In his first start of the season, Pyotr Kochetkov posted a 26-save shutout at Madison Square Garden, backstopping his team to a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers.

Nov 6: Jordan Staal became the Canes' all-time leader in games played.

Nov. 8: Charles-Alexis Legault hit the empty net for his first NHL goal, closing out a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Nov. 28: Seth Jarvis recorded a hat trick to lead the Canes past his hometown Winnipeg Jets, 5-1.

Nov. 30: Brandon Bussi's first NHL shutout came in a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Dec. 7-9: The 2006 Stanley Cup-winning team was honored at a pair of games during the team's season-long seven-game home stretch.

Dec. 11: Brandon Bussi became the first goalie in NHL history to win 10 of his first 11 appearances in the league.

Dec. 14: Brandon Bussi won a ninth consecutive start, matching Cam Ward for the longest win streak in franchise history. The victory was a third shootout win in as many games for the team, also a team first.

