Preview: January 1 vs. Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off 2026 on home ice against the Montreal Canadiens.
When: Thursday, Jan. 1
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Canes Record: 25-12-3 (51 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 30
Canadiens Record: 21-12-6 (48 Points, 2nd - Atlantic Division)
Canadiens Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Florida Panthers on Dec. 30