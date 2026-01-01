Preview: January 1 vs. Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off 2026 on home ice against the Montreal Canadiens.

---

When: Thursday, Jan. 1

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 25-12-3 (51 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 30

---

Canadiens Record: 21-12-6 (48 Points, 2nd - Atlantic Division)

Canadiens Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Florida Panthers on Dec. 30