Recap: Canes Flattened In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The Carolina Hurricanes fell behind early and could not recover on Tuesday, losing 5-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
A turnover by the Canes behind their own net inside the first four minutes allowed Sidney Crosby to open the scoring. That turned out to be a harbinger of things to come, with another pair of markers just 65 seconds apart from Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha putting the Hurricanes in a three-goal hole at the end of the opening frame.
The scoring stopped for the majority of the second period until two more tallies - one from Tommy Novak and another from Mantha - made it a five-goal gap between the two teams. But just 17 seconds after Mantha's second, Mark Jankowski called his own number on a 2-on-1, wiring a wrist shot past Stuart Skinner's glove to foil his shutout bid and get the Canes on the board.
Jankowski's goal, unfortunately, did not spark an unlikely comeback after the break, as Pittsburgh locked things down in a relatively low-event third period.
Making 22 saves, Frederik Andersen's winless streak moved to eight games, now 0-6-2 dating back to Nov 15.