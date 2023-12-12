Preview: December 12 at Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON. - The Carolina Hurricanes hope to snap a four-game skid as they arrive in Canada's capital to take on the Ottawa Senators.

-

When: Tuesday, December 12

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 14-12-1 (29 Points, T-5th, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, December 9

-

Senators Record: 11-11-0 (22 Points, 8th, Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, December 9