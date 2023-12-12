Preview: December 12 at Ottawa

Just two games remain on the club's current six-game road trip

LeadGraphic_121223_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

OTTAWA, ON. - The Carolina Hurricanes hope to snap a four-game skid as they arrive in Canada's capital to take on the Ottawa Senators.

-

When: Tuesday, December 12

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 14-12-1 (29 Points, T-5th, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, December 9

-

Senators Record: 11-11-0 (22 Points, 8th, Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, December 9

Previous Meetings This Season

Last Time Out

  • Two missed defensive assignments were the difference between the Canes and Canucks on Saturday, leading Carolina to a fourth consecutive defeat. During the second period, Vancouver capitalized on two lapses by forwards from Rod Brind'Amour's group, giving them a 3-1 lead. The Canes were able to fight back and tie the contest, but an Elias Pettersson third period tally served as the eventual game-winner.

Big Tex

  • Stefan Noesen has recorded goals in two consecutive games, now giving him eight on the season (T-3rd, team). Although he plays an important role on the power play, just one of his eight tallies has come on the man advantage, further highlighting his excellent work on 5-on-5 this season. Averaging just 8:09 at even strength per night, his 3.54/points per 60 ranks 10th among all NHL skaters who have played in at least 20 games.

In Net

  • Antti Raanta was very strong in Saturday's first period in Vancouver, but ultimately took the loss in net. Allowing four goals on 24 shots, the veteran will likely have the night off this evening if the team sticks to their rotation. Pyotr Kochetkov will try and get back in the win column after suffering the defeat on Thursday in Calgary. The 24-year-old was very good through the first 40 minutes, but let in three in the final 20 minutes en route to the eventual 3-2 final.

On The Other Side

  • Like the Canes, the Senators are not where they hoped to be in the standings at this point in the season. Part of that has to do with playing a league-low 22 games to date, however, they have struggled against opposing power plays thus far this season too. Currently 28th in the penalty kill, they've killed off just 74.3% of their penalties this season. On the flip side, Tim Stutzle (26) and Claude Giroux (22) are averaging a point per game or better, leading the way offensively.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen is sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov has missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury. Rod Brind'Amour shared that he was getting an MRI done on Monday.
  • Defenseman Brett Pesce did not practice on Monday due to an illness.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes team will fly to Detroit immediately post-game. They are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and will then complete their road trip on Thursday against the Red Wings.

