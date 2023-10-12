Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa

11-7

Since bringing Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo into the mix in July, the question had been how the Canes would make the lineup work with seven defensemen playing on an every-night basis.

Would they utilize all seven? Or would one be the odd man out?

It came down to a post-warmups decision, but it turned out that all seven would get some playing time tonight.

Jalen Chatfield operated as the seventh blueliner, causing Brendan Lemieux to be the healthy scratch.

While the uncommon formation can get a little wanky, and Chatfield would total just 4:39 played, the back-to-back Metropolitan Division Champions found a way to make it work in the season-opening victory.