Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa

RALEIGH, NC. - It got a little hairy in the third period, but the Carolina Hurricanes came away with a season-opening victory on Wednesday, defeating the Ottawa Senators by a score of 5-3.
Since bringing Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo into the mix in July, the question had been how the Canes would make the lineup work with seven defensemen playing on an every-night basis.
Would they utilize all seven? Or would one be the odd man out?
It came down to a post-warmups decision, but it turned out that all seven would get some playing time tonight.
Jalen Chatfield operated as the seventh blueliner, causing Brendan Lemieux to be the healthy scratch.
While the uncommon formation can get a little wanky, and Chatfield would total just 4:39 played, the back-to-back Metropolitan Division Champions found a way to make it work in the season-opening victory.
Zilla Hangs Tough
The first period of the new campaign looked like a team playing their first 20 minutes of the season. There were glimpses of the team we've become accustomed to seeing under Rod Brind'Amour, however, there was also more sloppy play than usual.
Ottawa capitalized to start the scoring just 3:14 into the opening frame, but thanks to Frederik Andersen, the deficit would never get any worse. It certainly could have, with both Dominik Kubalik and Drake Batherson having Grade A chances in front, but "Zilla" was able to deny both as they made their way to him.
The now 34-year-old netminder was able to keep stacking the saves until his team eventually tied the game and took control of the game.
For a brief period of time, Ottawa was able to even the game in the third, courtesy of two goals in 34 seconds, but the Canes' offense in front of him got going again in short order.
Unquestionably, Andersen was the best player on the ice, for at minimum the first half of the game.
Second Period Pushback
After trailing at the end of 20 minutes, Carolina started to pull away in the second period.
Beginning with a power play goal from Michael Bunting, the newcomer sparked some hope into what's been a heavily-discussed power play with some net-front presence.
Then, to close out the frame, Teuvo Teravainen began his revenge season with a beautiful drop-down one-timer from the circle.
Slip Up, Recover
A Jordan Staal goal just 20 seconds into the third period provided the feeling that Carolina had a closed grip on the contest and they were about to engage in their usual third-period takeover.
However, in their best Lee Corso voice, Ottawa responded with a, "Not so fast!"
Two goals, one of them being shorthanded, just 35 seconds apart made it a 3-3 contest, completely quieting the energetic home crowd.
Thankfully, it took just 2:02 for the Canes to record an answer.
After an 18-goal campaign last season, Brady Skjei unleashed a rocket from above the blocker-side circle to Joonas Korpisalo, pushing his team back in front.
3:14 later, Jaccob Slavin jumped up into the play shorthanded and deposited a wonderful setup from Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
The pair of goals from Carolina's blueliners would conclude the scoring, putting a bow on the 5-3 finish.
They Said It
Jordan Staal after recording multiple points in the victory...
"Knowing that we're going on a long road trip, it's nice to get the first one. I think we were a little antsy and a little loose tonight, but we found a way to outscore them with some talent, but we can't rely on it every night. Freddie made some big saves, especially in the first, to keep it at an even score."
Michael Bunting offering his thoughts on the team's game after his regular-season debut...
"Once we started going and flowing without the penalties, you saw our strength. It's our first game, so it's going to take a little bit to get the train moving, but I thought we played well."
Rod Brind'Amour's assessment of the performance...
"Overall, I thought it was a great effort. Freddie was good, he kept us in there. [Then we had] a few huge individual efforts. Jordo, for sure, that was a special goal. When they tied it up, it was huge to come back."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Thursday before heading west to start a stint of six games away from home. Their next game action comes Saturday night in the City of Angels, taking on the Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET.
