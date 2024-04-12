Preview: April 12 at St. Louis

Canes take on a Blues team fighting for their playoff lives

LeadGraphic_412_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road for three consecutive games to end their regular season, starting with a meeting against the St. Louis Blues.

-

When: Friday, April 12

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

-

Canes Record: 50-22-7 (107 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, April 9

-

Blues Record: 42-32-5 (89 Points, 5th, Central Division)

Blues Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, April 10

Previous Meetings This Season

  • January 6: The Blues took a 2-1 shootout win from the Canes at PNC Arena.

Last Time Out

  • Andrei Svechnikov's third career lacrosse goal highlighted a dominant win over Boston on Tuesday.
  • It was one of the most complete team efforts of the season for the group, who allowed just four shots to the Bruins in the opening 20 minutes.
  • Seth Jarvis hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career, closing out the 4-1 victory.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 stops, picking up a third consecutive win.

Special Special Teams

  • The Canes went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill in Boston, improving to 87-for-95 on the kill over their last 30 games.
  • They have held the opposing power play scoreless in 29 of their last 35 games.
  • Carolina’s league-high 57 games without a power-play goal allowed are now tied for the second-most in any season in franchise history, just one shy of the franchise record (2014-15: 58).

Offense From Defense

  • Jaccob Slavin and Brady Skjei both posted assists for the second straight game in Boston, and Canes defensemen have now combined for 34 points over their last 12 games.
  • With 48 goals from their defense in 79 games this season, Carolina leads all Eastern Conference teams.

Guentzel's Stacking Them Up

  • Trade deadline acquisition Jake Guentzel enters tonight's game on a six-game point streak.
  • With a point against the Blues, he would tie Teuvo Teravainen for the longest point streak by any Canes skater in 2023-24, as well as tying for his second-longest such streak this season.
  • Guentzel has now earned 22 points (6g, 16a) in 15 games with Carolina. 

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Kochetkov having played on Tuesday, it feels likely that Andersen will get the nod this evening.
  • Andersen has been nothing short of amazing since coming back from a blood clotting issue that had him on the shelf for over four months, going 8-1 with a 1.22 GAA and a .954 SV% since early March.
  • No goalie who has played more than two games has a better SV% than Andersen, who now on the year is 12-2 with a 1.83 GAA and a .931 SV%.

On The Other Side

  • With just three games to go, the Blues are three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.
  • Earning points in eight of their last 10 games, Jordan Kyrou has led the way offensively for the team during that time, totaling 15 points.
  • However, of their last 10 wins, just three (Boston, Edmonton, and Los Angeles) have come against teams still in the mix for the playoffs.
  • St. Louis' goaltending has been good since the All-Star break, with both Joel Hofer (.920) and Jordan Binnington (.916) ranking inside the NHL's top 15 in SV% since.

Injury Updates

  • The Canes currently do not have any injured players.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Chicago post-game ahead of their Sunday meeting with the Blackhawks.  They are scheduled to practice on Saturday afternoon.

