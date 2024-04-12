Preview: April 12 at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road for three consecutive games to end their regular season, starting with a meeting against the St. Louis Blues.
When: Friday, April 12
Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200
Canes Record: 50-22-7 (107 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, April 9
Blues Record: 42-32-5 (89 Points, 5th, Central Division)
Blues Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, April 10