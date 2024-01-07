Blues Take Shootout From Canes

Thank Goodness For The Power Play...

Getting right back into action after a five-goal third period propelled them to victory in Washington, D.C. last night, the Canes entered the contest with a rare four-day break between games on the other side of tonight's final horn.

Turning to Antti Raanta to defend their net after Pyotr Kochetkov turned in another win on Friday, the evening, unfortunately, got started on the wrong foot for the veteran netminder.

What St. Louis likely considered a heady play, and Rod Brind'Amour likely considered a "breather", a high aerial flip landed behind Dmitry Orlov and right in an area where Blues forward Nathan Walker could walk in alone on Raanta.

The winger slipped one home, giving the visitors the first lead of the night.

Not unlike yesterday, the Canes were forced to play from behind in the first period, but this time, they didn't have to wait until the second to get a response.

A penalty to St. Louis under a minute after they opened the scoring sent Carolina to their first man advantage of the night, and the rampant run continued.

Although nobody had been hotter than Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov on the power play at the moment, this time it was their linemate, Teuvo Teravainen knotting the game at 1-1.