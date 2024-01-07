RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' win streak came to a halt at five games on Saturday, falling in a shootout to the St. Louis Blues, 2-1.
Blues Take Shootout From Canes
"The bounces didn't go our way tonight, but overall I thought it was a solid game, especially coming off of a tough game last night."
Thank Goodness For The Power Play...
Getting right back into action after a five-goal third period propelled them to victory in Washington, D.C. last night, the Canes entered the contest with a rare four-day break between games on the other side of tonight's final horn.
Turning to Antti Raanta to defend their net after Pyotr Kochetkov turned in another win on Friday, the evening, unfortunately, got started on the wrong foot for the veteran netminder.
What St. Louis likely considered a heady play, and Rod Brind'Amour likely considered a "breather", a high aerial flip landed behind Dmitry Orlov and right in an area where Blues forward Nathan Walker could walk in alone on Raanta.
The winger slipped one home, giving the visitors the first lead of the night.
Not unlike yesterday, the Canes were forced to play from behind in the first period, but this time, they didn't have to wait until the second to get a response.
A penalty to St. Louis under a minute after they opened the scoring sent Carolina to their first man advantage of the night, and the rampant run continued.
Although nobody had been hotter than Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov on the power play at the moment, this time it was their linemate, Teuvo Teravainen knotting the game at 1-1.
Strong Team Defense & Good Goaltending...
As it turned out, Teravainen's 13th tally of the season, and the now-league-leading 39th for the power play, was the last goal we'd see for quite some time.
Raanta and Jordan Binnington were good when they needed to be over the final 40 minutes, thanks in part to some excellent team defense at both ends of the rink.
When it came to the pace of play and where the game was played in the second and third periods, it felt like Carolina dictated those items. However, St. Louis totaled 25 blocks over the course of the night, ensuring that their netminder didn't see a plethora of rubber.
At the end of 60 minutes, the two sides combined for just 47 shots, with 28 belonging to Carolina.
In The Skills Competition...
The ninth overtime of the season for the Canes was a fun one, featuring action up and down the ice.
Highlighted by a jaw-dropping stop from Raanta, the two sides then needed a shootout to settle the result.
Going five rounds, both goaltenders were perfect until the fourth. Aho put the Canes in a position to win the game, but St. Louis' Jake Neighbours saved his group with their backs against the wall.
Then, in the fifth round, after Jordan Martinook missed, Blues Captain Brayden Schenn secured the win.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour on the defeat...
"It was a good game. We played well. We lost the skills competition again. You take that out of it and I was really happy with it... Both goalies played really well. I thought our third period was good. We had a couple of chances. A couple of almosts and a crossbar. The bounces didn't go our way tonight, but overall I thought it was a solid game, especially coming off of a tough game last night. I liked it."
Jack Drury sharing his thoughts on the contest...
"It was a good team effort tonight. Rants played unbelievable. It's tough to drop a point, but I think we liked the way we played tonight... The last couple of games you're feeling that shift in the season when teams are getting a little more desperate. It's pretty grindy out there, but we just have to stick with our game."
Antti Raanta when asked what a night like tonight does for his confidence...
"You want to make those timely saves, you want to help the team. You want to win the games and sometimes when you let goals in, you know you should make those saves. It's tough, but it's part of being a goalie. Sometimes you make mistakes and it shows on the scoreboard. You just have to forget it and moving toward the next save. Today was a good outing for that. When you lose, you can't be too satisfied, but there were a lot of good things today."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to be off on Sunday. With a four-day gap until their next game, the team is scheduled to practice Monday, be off on Tuesday, and then practice again on Wednesday before hosting the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
