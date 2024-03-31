Mailbag #80: Brendan Lemieux

RALEIGH, NC. - Celebrating his 28th birthday and inking a one-year contract extension earlier this month, Brendan Lemieux joined us as the special guest for this week's mailbag.

Canes mailbags are powered by Segra.

-

Your mother is from North Carolina. Did you grow up visiting here? Do you have any favorite memories? - @TrixieB07199836

Yeah, we visited all the time.

My mom is from Boone, so we used to come to Raleigh a lot before going there.

We spent so much time there and we still have a house there. We just finished a cabin and we plan on spending a lot more time there in the coming year.

We absolutely love it there and we love it here.

What similarities & differences does he see between his play and how his dad played? - @LBHMNC

That's a good question.

I think we play pretty similar, just different eras of the game.

People who have watched us both play say we have a lot of similarities. He obviously had a lot of success, but the game was so different when he played. It was a lot more physical.

There was more time for players. It was simpler for guys who had the ability to finish.

He could play with high-end-skill guys.

He always wanted me to play the way that he did, and I always tried my best to do that.