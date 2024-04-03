Morrow 'Ready To Learn' After Joining Canes

After a dynamite freshman season at UMass in 2022, where he produced 33 points in 37 games and finished fifth among all NCAA defensemen in scoring, there were rumblings that the 2021 second-round pick may be coming to Raleigh.

Although he ultimately elected to return for a sophomore and then junior season, the organization always remained excited about having him aboard.

"Our staff, our scouting staff, (Development Coach) Peter Harrold has watched him every step of the way. We knew this moment was going to come, it was just a matter of when his season ended," Rod Brind'Amour said of his new blueliner. "It was a natural progression."

Producing 30+ points again in both of his seasons back at school, the offensive side of his game has always been solid. He was a Hobey Baker Award nominee this season and was named to a Hockey East All-Star team in all three of his seasons.

However, Morrow is most proud of how he added size and his game grew defensively, key improvements over the last two years.

"I think I'm physically ready," the right-handed shot answered when asked why now was the right time to turn pro. "The best thing about college is by playing fewer games you get to spend more time in the weight room. I'm a big guy, but I came out of high school with a lot to learn in terms of getting stronger and using my physicality on the ice, especially in the defensive zone - stopping plays and battling in front of my own net. It was good for me to get to a point where I felt like I was one of the stronger guys in college, physically, before I turned pro."