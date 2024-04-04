Blake Named Hobey Baker Award Finalist

Canes prospect led all NCHC skaters with 60 points in 40 games

231013-HKY-v-Army-058
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - A Carolina Hurricanes prospect may be the best player in college hockey.

2021 fourth-round pick Jackson Blake picked up yet another accolade on Thursday, being named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Just one day after he was named NCHC (National Collegiate Hockey Conference) Player of the Month for a second consecutive month, the highly skilled forward was recognized for his historic 60-point season.

Finalists were selected from the initial list of Top Ten candidates by the 30-member Selection Committee and an additional round of online fan balloting. The award is given to a player who displays outstanding skills in all phases of the game; strength of character on and off the ice; sportsmanship; and scholastic achievements.

The Minnesota-born product put together one of the best sophomore seasons in North Dakota history, joining Brock Boeser as the only other player in the last decade to reach the 60-point mark. His 60 points rank fourth in the nation and pace the NCHC.

Blake recorded points in 21 of UND’s 22 games in 2024 and finished with 34 points over his last 18 games.

During conference play, Blake shattered the conference’s scoring record with 37 points in just 24 games on his way to becoming NCHC Player of the Year, Forward of the Year, and earning a unanimous spot on the All-NCHC First Team.

For his career, Blake has 38 goals and 64 assists for 102 points in 79 career games to sit as only the second NoDak player to join the 100-point club as a sophomore in the last 30 years, joining Zach Parise, who did so in 2003-04.

The award will be presented on Friday, April 12, 2024 at the NCAA Frozen Four and will air live on NHL Network beginning at 6 p.m. (ET).

