Blake Named Hobey Baker Award Finalist

RALEIGH, NC. - A Carolina Hurricanes prospect may be the best player in college hockey.

2021 fourth-round pick Jackson Blake picked up yet another accolade on Thursday, being named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Just one day after he was named NCHC (National Collegiate Hockey Conference) Player of the Month for a second consecutive month, the highly skilled forward was recognized for his historic 60-point season.

Finalists were selected from the initial list of Top Ten candidates by the 30-member Selection Committee and an additional round of online fan balloting. The award is given to a player who displays outstanding skills in all phases of the game; strength of character on and off the ice; sportsmanship; and scholastic achievements.

The Minnesota-born product put together one of the best sophomore seasons in North Dakota history, joining Brock Boeser as the only other player in the last decade to reach the 60-point mark. His 60 points rank fourth in the nation and pace the NCHC.