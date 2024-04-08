RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes were in control from start to finish on Sunday, en route to a 3-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Canes Close Out Home Schedule With Shutout Of Columbus
Andersen stops all 23 shots faced, improving to 8-1 since returning
Dominant Start...
Playing at PNC Arena for the 41st and final time this regular season, the Canes welcomed Andrei Svechnikov back to the lineup after missing Friday's game due to illness.
Although he entered the contest without a goal in his last 10 games, #37 needed just 17 seconds to rectify that.
On the game's very first shift, the scoring winger worked into toward Malcolm Subban and fired, giving Carolina the early lead.
Setting the tone for what would be a commanding period as a whole, Carolina dictated where and how the action was played.
Putting the pressure on all period long, the team extended their lead to a pair with a power play goal from Sebastian Aho.
Giving the Canes a tally on the man advantage for a fifth consecutive game, the crew was in a good position after 20.
Quiet Middle Frame...
After the way the evening began, it felt like things could get ugly quickly if Carolina maintained the same style of play.
Fortunately for Columbus, the middle 20 was much kinder to them.
Subban stopped all 11 shots sent his way and a relatively low-event period whistled by quickly, sending the contest to the third with the same 2-0 score.
One More For Good Measure...
Although they hung around in the contest, the Blue Jackets didn't have much pushback or many threatening chances, allowing the home side to skate to the finish with relative ease.
Frederik Andersen made single-digit stops in each period, including nine in the third, en route to a second shutout in his last three starts.
But before the final horn could sound, the Canes added one more insurance tally, coming off the tape of Teuvo Teravainen.
Similar to Svechnikov, #86 ended a goalless streak of nine games, earning a goal and his first multi-point night since March 10.
When all was said and done it was a 3-0 victory for Rod Brind'Amour's group, who closed out the regular season 27-10-4 in Raleigh.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour following a third shutout in seven starts for Andersen...
"He's been really solid since he's come back. He's steady. He's very calm back there and think that certainly helps."
Teuvo Teravainen touching on the early goal for Svechnikov and how much it helped getting a lead in the first minute...
"It's a big goal for us and a big goal for Svech. In these types of games, you have to be prepared. You have to focus on the first shift and if you get a little loose it's going to be a hard night. We had a good jump."
Andrei Svechnikov on the team selling out all 41 regular season games in Raleigh this year...
"It's huge, man. When I got injured, I felt how much Raleigh loves hockey. It's pretty impressive. Every game this year has been sold out and they've been huge for us. We definitely need their support."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice and then fly to Boston on Monday. They'll then return to game action on Tuesday against the Bruins.
