Canes Close Out Home Schedule With Shutout Of Columbus

Dominant Start...

Playing at PNC Arena for the 41st and final time this regular season, the Canes welcomed Andrei Svechnikov back to the lineup after missing Friday's game due to illness.

Although he entered the contest without a goal in his last 10 games, #37 needed just 17 seconds to rectify that.

On the game's very first shift, the scoring winger worked into toward Malcolm Subban and fired, giving Carolina the early lead.

Setting the tone for what would be a commanding period as a whole, Carolina dictated where and how the action was played.

Putting the pressure on all period long, the team extended their lead to a pair with a power play goal from Sebastian Aho.

Giving the Canes a tally on the man advantage for a fifth consecutive game, the crew was in a good position after 20.