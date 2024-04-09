Canes Sign Jaaska To Entry-Level Contract

Forward registered 30 points in 57 games in Finland this season

4.9.24 Jaaska
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Juha Jaaska to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2024-25 NHL season. Jaaska will receive $775,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, and the deal will include a signing bonus of $75,000.

“Juha is a veteran forward who brings energy and intensity to every shift,” said Waddell. “He’s performed consistently in Finland, and we’re excited to see what he can do in North America.”

Jaaska, 26, registered 30 points (10g, 20a) in 57 Liiga (Finland) games with HIFK this season while serving as an alternate captain. He added seven points (5g, 2a) in seven postseason games, leading his team in playoff goals and points. Jaaska tallied 142 points (51g, 91a) in 310 career Liiga games over nine seasons, all with HIFK. The 6’0”, 196-pound forward also recorded 22 points (11g, 11a) in 55 career Liiga postseason games and tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 14 career Champions Hockey League games with HIFK. The Helsinki, Finland, native represented his home country at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning gold, as well as the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Worth A Click

Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

2023 First Round Pick Nadeau Signed To Entry-Level Contract

Canes Sign Trikozov To Entry-Level Contract

Round One Playoff Tickets On Sale Now

Blake Named Hobey Baker Finalist

Morrow 'Ready To Learn' After Joining Canes

Canes Sign Morrow To Entry-Level Contract

Mailbag #80: Brendan Lemieux

Canes Clinch Sixth Consecutive Playoff Berth

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched

News Feed

Preview: April 9 at Boston

Canes Close Out Home Schedule With Shutout Of Columbus

Canes Sign Nadeau To Entry-Level Contract

Projected Lineup: April 7 vs. Columbus

Preview: April 7 vs. Columbus

Canes Sign Trikozov To Entry-Level Contract

Three-Goal Third Propels Canes Past Capitals

Projected Lineup: April 5 vs. Washington

Andersen Nominated For Masterton Trophy

Preview: April 5 vs. Washington

'Sluggish Start' Stumbles Canes In Loss To Bruins

Projected Lineup: April 4 vs. Boston

Blake Named Hobey Baker Award Finalist

Preview: April 4 vs. Boston

Morrow 'Ready To Learn' After Joining Canes

Canes Sign Morrow To Entry-Level Contract

Mailbag #80: Brendan Lemieux

Canes, Kochetkov Shut Out Canadiens