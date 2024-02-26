Canes Launch 2024-25 Season Ticket Campaign

Team has sold out 50 consecutive home games dating to 2022-23 season

24-25_STMRenewals_2568x1444_STM
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team will today launch its 2024-25 season ticket campaign.

“We are grateful for our Season Ticket Members, who are the foundation of this organization,” said Waddell. “They have driven our business to new heights in the last few years, filling our building for every single home game and allowing us to establish a waitlist on season ticket plans for the first time in our history.”

Current Season Ticket Members will have the first right of refusal to renew their plans through mid-March and will receive information and invoices via email this week. Customers who signed up for the Season Ticket Member waitlist will receive notification in April regarding seating availability and pricing. The organization launched a waitlist for the first time this season, after multiple season ticket categories sold out entirely. The Hurricanes have sold out their last 50 home games at PNC Arena, dating back to the 2022-23 season and including playoff contests.

Fans interested in joining the Season Ticket Member waitlist can submit a deposit on a new plan at www.hurricanes.com/waitlist. Pending availability, they will be able to select seats for 2024-25 full-season ticket plans in April. New half- and quarter-plan members will be able to select their plans and seats during the summer, following the release of the NHL schedule.

Ticket pricing and information for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be released to Season Ticket Members in mid-March.

Worth A Click

Inside The Design: Canes Pride Jersey

Injury Report: Andersen Speaks To The Media

Learn More: Canes Bars Launched

Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Canes Fall To Sabres In A Shootout

Projected Lineup: February 25 at Buffalo

Preview: February 25 at Buffalo

Canes' Win Streak Snapped By Stars

Projected Lineup: February 24 vs. Dallas

Preview: February 24 vs. Dallas

Kochetkov Records 44-Save Shutout Of Panthers

Projected Lineup: February 22 vs. Florida

Preview: February 22 vs. Florida

Injury Report: Andersen Speaks To The Media

Inside The Design: Canes Pride Jersey

Canes Use Six Different Goal-Scorers To Beat Chicago

NC State Baseball Turns To Canes For Home Run Celebration

Projected Lineup: February 19 vs. Chicago

Preview: February 19 vs. Chicago

Martin Shines As Canes Leave Vegas A Winner

Projected Lineup: February 17 at Vegas

Preview: February 17 at Vegas