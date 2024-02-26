Canes Launch 2024-25 Season Ticket Campaign

RALEIGH, NC. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team will today launch its 2024-25 season ticket campaign.

“We are grateful for our Season Ticket Members, who are the foundation of this organization,” said Waddell. “They have driven our business to new heights in the last few years, filling our building for every single home game and allowing us to establish a waitlist on season ticket plans for the first time in our history.”

Current Season Ticket Members will have the first right of refusal to renew their plans through mid-March and will receive information and invoices via email this week. Customers who signed up for the Season Ticket Member waitlist will receive notification in April regarding seating availability and pricing. The organization launched a waitlist for the first time this season, after multiple season ticket categories sold out entirely. The Hurricanes have sold out their last 50 home games at PNC Arena, dating back to the 2022-23 season and including playoff contests.

Fans interested in joining the Season Ticket Member waitlist can submit a deposit on a new plan at www.hurricanes.com/waitlist. Pending availability, they will be able to select seats for 2024-25 full-season ticket plans in April. New half- and quarter-plan members will be able to select their plans and seats during the summer, following the release of the NHL schedule.

Ticket pricing and information for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be released to Season Ticket Members in mid-March.