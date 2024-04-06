Canes Sign Trikozov To Entry-Level Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Gleb Trikozov to a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal will begin in the 2024-25 season and will pay Trikozov $775,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for all three seasons. He will also receive a signing bonus of $262,500.

“Gleb is a natural goal scorer who combines his high-level vision with a heavy shot,” said Waddell. “He also uses his physicality effectively on both ends of the ice, and we’re excited to see how his game continues to develop in North America.”

Trikozov, 19, spent most of the 2023-24 season with Omskie Krylia of the VHL, Russia’s second-highest professional league, earning 21 points (11g, 10a) in 39 games. He also skated in two KHL games with Avangard Omsk, and he tallied 18 points (12g, 6a) in 10 contests with Omskie Yastreby of the MHL, Russia’s highest junior league, before adding nine points (4g, 5a) in seven MHL playoff games. The 6’1”, 185-pound forward has played 75 VHL games with Krylia over the past three seasons, earning 33 points (17g, 16a). Trikozov has also recorded 122 points (64g, 58a) in 119 career MHL games with Yastreby since 2020-21, and he has added 43 points (21g, 22a) in 37 MHL playoff games, including 16 points (7g, 9a) in 17 contests last season during the team’s run to the Kharlamov Cup Final. He has skated in three career KHL games, after debuting with Avangard last season. The Omsk native also won a gold medal with Russia at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning five points (1g, 4a) in five games. Trikozov was selected by Carolina in the second round, 60th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.