Point Streak Moves To Six Games In Pittsburgh

Tight Start...

Playing in their final road game before the holiday break, the Canes arrived in the Steel City having earned points in their previous five contests.

Going back to Pyotr Kochetkov in net, who earned wins in three of those five games, #52 was looking to respond after allowing two late goals in the team's 6-3 win over Vegas on Tuesday.

While he wouldn't have a ton of work in the first period, one of the Penguins' five shots was able to beat him, a redirection off the tape of Sidney Crosby.

So often we see Carolina's forecheck leading to success for them, but this time it was Pittsburgh's pressure in the attacking end producing the 19th goal of the season for their superstar.