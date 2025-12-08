Recap: Canes 'Not Sharp' Against Sharks

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes struggled to gain traction on Sunday, ultimately taking a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks as they capped off a weekend back-to-back at Lenovo Center.
A Sharks goal on the first shot of the game spelled trouble early, putting Carolina behind in the first minute for the second time in three contests. Unlike in that example, though, the Canes were able to get the next goal, with Jordan Staal tipping in a power-play goal to level the score before the break.
San Jose, which finished the night with a hefty 26 blocked shots, put on a stifling show in the second period, holding Carolina to just six shots on goal while scoring two of its own to open up a 3-1 advantage at the 40-minute mark.
With some new-look lines, the Hurricanes mounted a heavy third-period push and seemingly got to "their game" with 15 shots in the final 20 minutes, but it was not enough to climb back into the contest. An eventual Macklin Celebrini empty-netter completed a personal three-point night and sealed the two points for the Sharks.
In the Carolina cage, Pyotr Kochetkov returned from a lower-body injury to make his first start since Nov. 17. The 26-year-old posted 18 saves on 21 shots as he suffered his first defeat between the pipes this season.