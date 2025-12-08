Recap: Canes 'Not Sharp' Against Sharks

"It was an embarrassing effort, really, for two periods..."

RECAP

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes struggled to gain traction on Sunday, ultimately taking a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks as they capped off a weekend back-to-back at Lenovo Center.

A Sharks goal on the first shot of the game spelled trouble early, putting Carolina behind in the first minute for the second time in three contests. Unlike in that example, though, the Canes were able to get the next goal, with Jordan Staal tipping in a power-play goal to level the score before the break.

San Jose, which finished the night with a hefty 26 blocked shots, put on a stifling show in the second period, holding Carolina to just six shots on goal while scoring two of its own to open up a 3-1 advantage at the 40-minute mark.

With some new-look lines, the Hurricanes mounted a heavy third-period push and seemingly got to "their game" with 15 shots in the final 20 minutes, but it was not enough to climb back into the contest. An eventual Macklin Celebrini empty-netter completed a personal three-point night and sealed the two points for the Sharks.

In the Carolina cage, Pyotr Kochetkov returned from a lower-body injury to make his first start since Nov. 17. The 26-year-old posted 18 saves on 21 shots as he suffered his first defeat between the pipes this season.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Jordan Staal scored his first power-play goal since Oct. 23, 2021, simultaneously surpassing Rod Brind'Amour for the fifth-most points in franchise history (474).
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere recorded an assist for the third straight game, his fourth point streak of three or more games this season.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the loss...

"We were not mentally prepared properly. They were hungry. It was an embarrassing effort, really, for two periods. And then it was, 'Oh yeah, we better get playing.' And we did. It was a great third period in terms of doing it right; it's just that you're down two, and they hunkered in. We got a few good opportunities, but we were not sharp."

Rod Brind'Amour continuing on the effort...

"This is the National Hockey League. You have to be prepared every night, whether there are four games a week or one of those stretches, but everybody's got to go through it. We were not sharp. And when the other team is sharp, you're going to get behind. Now you're chasing the game, and it's hard to come back."

Jordan Staal speaking along similar lines...

"I don't think we were very good, obviously. For the first two periods, they were the better team. They did what we do - be hard to play against, be above guys, and sticking to us. Obviously, we had a good third, but when they sit back, and you get a few chances, it looks good for the most part, but we got outworked for the first two periods, and it wasn't pretty."

Sean Walker on the team "not having their spark" twice in four days...

"When we get away from our game plan, it's a tough night of hockey. They stuck to their game plan. They got in on us and made us defend a lot. That definitely takes away your spark. (We have to) get back to our game plan, and most nights it works for us."

