Projected Lineup: December 11 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will ride the hot hand in net on Thursday, once again turning to Brandon Bussi between the pipes as they face the Washington Capitals.

Just the fifth goalie in NHL history to win nine of his first 10 starts in the league, the 27-year-old stopped 23 out of 24 on Tuesday in a win over Columbus. This will be the first time he'll get back-to-back starts, a statement decision given that the group also has Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov healthy and available.

"He's just been solid. Look around, the teams that are getting solid play in that position are doing pretty well," Rod Brind'Amour said following morning skate. "I don't think we envisioned him going in an every-day rotation or a back-to-back, but he's earned that."

In front of Bussi's crease, Will Carrier did not skate to start the day, but Brind'Amour said he expects him to be available tonight. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who missed Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury, filled in next to Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal this morning.

...

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier/Kotkaniemi - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | Practicing; "Nearing A Return")

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Staal (Blake), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker