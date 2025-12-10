Great Moments From The 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration

"The winning was great, but the friendships that we've had and the bond that we've had through this group of guys is never going to leave."

12.10.25 ATS
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Carolina Hurricanes closed out their season-long seven-game home stretch, the final few days of it served as a trip down memory lane.

Welcoming back members of the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team for the organization's 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration presented by Pepsi, stories were told and moments were re-lived.

From the television broadcasts to the Red Carpet Reception, the Alumni Game, and everywhere in between, smiles were shared, and champions walked together again.

Special Siren Sounders...

Both before and during the games on Sunday and Tuesday, members from the unit got the boys going on the siren.

2005-06 Head Coach Peter Laviolette and Assistant Coach Kevin McCarthy put in a strong effort, followed by fan favorite Chad LaRose.

Eric Staal, Andrew Ladd, and Niclas Wallin were great on Tuesday as well, adding a little extra juice to the win.

The Old Guys Still Got It...

12 members from the 2005-06 roster laced up the skates on Monday night to skate in the annual Alumni Game. Their competitive spirit was rekindled as the group exacted a bit of revenge on the much younger NC State IcePack roster after last year's defeat.

Cam Ward looked like the version of himself that backstopped the Canes to a Game 7 victory over Edmonton, and Eric Staal scored, leaving many wondering if it actually was 2025 or 2006.

When all was said and done, the Canes Alumni skated off the ice with a 6-3 victory, but maybe the coolest moment was members of the team taking one more impromptu lap with Lord Stanley.

251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL202488
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL202609
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL202700
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL104524
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL104008
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL104084
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL104719
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL104807
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL105359
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL202849
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL106636
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL106706
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL106914
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL107816
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL107051
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL107169
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL107286
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL107347
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL107525
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL108741
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL107774
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL107922
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL107598
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL108387
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL108780
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL108911
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL109686
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL109993
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL203270
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL203596
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL203857
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL204222
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL204382
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL203813
251208_Community_Alumni_Game_20th_Anniversary_JL100303
/

Got 'Em Ready To Go...

One of the great traditions in the sport is having a special guest, or guests, come into the locker room pre-game to read the night's starting lineup to the team.

On Tuesday, Rod Brind'Amour tapped former teammates Ray Whitney and Chad LaRose to give his group a few words and get them fired up before the battle against the Blue Jackets.

Utilizing his way with words as only he can, the head coach drew comparisons to those two and his current team, enough to give anyone chills.

One More Moment...

After the lineup read, all members from the 2005-06 team who were in town made their way to the ice, each introduced by longtime radio voice Chuck Kaiton.

Receiving one final ovation from a sold-out Lenovo Center crowd, the applause peaked when Glen Wesley and Rod Brind'Amour brought up the rear, with the Stanley Cup in hand.

One little Easter egg that also touched the hearts of many was when Eric Staal walked out wearing the #63 sweater of fallen teammate Josef Vasicek, who tragically passed in 2011, instead of his own iconic #12. The team also took a moment to remember those on staff that year who are no longer with us.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour discussing having everyone together again...

"It's a special group. You can't accomplish (winning a Stanley Cup) without having a special group. That's the first thing. It was a special time for everyone that was a part of it, families, friends, staff, whatever, because we all know how hard it was to achieve. It takes everything to make that work. We had it for that year. It's something that doesn't get taken away from you. You've got that memory, and when we get together as a group, which doesn't happen very often, all of that comes back to your memory, and it's all good vibes... They're your brothers, and they always will be."

Aaron Ward reflecting on the group...

"The coolest part of this is that it's a collection of players that was basically a motley crew. It was an unorthodox story that will never get written again. We were coming out of a lockout, and we had a brand new coach that was trying to establish himself. We had Jimmy Rutherford, for the first time, dip into free agency. It was such a weird concoction of players that came together, but we realized quickly that we were doing something special. Lavi, in his own right, made that experience as a pro athlete so different and challenged your boundaries, and just making you appreciate the process. We ended it with a big platform, our families taking part in the Stanley Cup win. It was just such an amazing experience."

Bret Hedican on what he's enjoyed most...

"Just seeing the brotherhood. Seeing a guy like Roddy, who led the way for us. Nic Wallin coming in from Sweden, to (Cory) Stillman, to Eric Cole, to (Mark) Recchi, all of the players that I've had a chance to see - it's a brotherhood that will live forever. The winning was great, but the friendships that we've had and the bond that we've had through this group of guys is never going to leave."

Cory Stillman when asked if he knew there was a moment he had a good feeling his team was actually going to get it done...

"Against Montreal, we scored a power play goal, I think Eric Staal scored it. When you're down, you get momentum. You have to learn how to win. We got on a roll and we knew we could come from behind, even late in the game. The game here that we won in overtime, was the big one."

Doug Weight answering why he agreed to a trade to Carolina midway through the 2005-06 season...

"It was fun because we were struggling in St. Louis. I actually had a great GM, Larry Pleau, who gave me a really good option to waive a no-trade (clause). It was either (the Canes), Ottawa, or one other team. After thinking and talking to a few of the players in Carolina, I just felt like it was a great opportunity for me and it turned out to be the greatest decision of my life that doesn't involve my family..."

News Feed

Recap: Canes Bounce Back To Beat Blue Jackets

Projected Lineup: December 9 vs. Columbus

Preview: December 9 vs. Columbus

Recap: Canes 'Not Sharp' Against Sharks

Projected Lineup: December 7 vs. San Jose

Preview: December 7 vs. San Jose

Recap: Blake, Ehlers Shine As Canes Power Past Preds

Projected Lineup: December 6 vs. Nashville

Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago

Preview: December 6 vs. Nashville

Recap: Canes Lack 'Spark' In Loss To Leafs

Canes Recall Fensore From Chicago

Projected Lineup: December 4 vs. Toronto

Preview: December 4 vs. Toronto

Injury Report: Slavin Practices, Takes 'Step In The Right Direction'

Going 1-on-1 With Tim Gleason

Bussi Making Stops, Starting Strong In Raleigh

Recap: Bussi, Canes Outlast Flames In OT