Great Moments From The 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour discussing having everyone together again...

"It's a special group. You can't accomplish (winning a Stanley Cup) without having a special group. That's the first thing. It was a special time for everyone that was a part of it, families, friends, staff, whatever, because we all know how hard it was to achieve. It takes everything to make that work. We had it for that year. It's something that doesn't get taken away from you. You've got that memory, and when we get together as a group, which doesn't happen very often, all of that comes back to your memory, and it's all good vibes... They're your brothers, and they always will be."

Aaron Ward reflecting on the group...

"The coolest part of this is that it's a collection of players that was basically a motley crew. It was an unorthodox story that will never get written again. We were coming out of a lockout, and we had a brand new coach that was trying to establish himself. We had Jimmy Rutherford, for the first time, dip into free agency. It was such a weird concoction of players that came together, but we realized quickly that we were doing something special. Lavi, in his own right, made that experience as a pro athlete so different and challenged your boundaries, and just making you appreciate the process. We ended it with a big platform, our families taking part in the Stanley Cup win. It was just such an amazing experience."

Bret Hedican on what he's enjoyed most...

"Just seeing the brotherhood. Seeing a guy like Roddy, who led the way for us. Nic Wallin coming in from Sweden, to (Cory) Stillman, to Eric Cole, to (Mark) Recchi, all of the players that I've had a chance to see - it's a brotherhood that will live forever. The winning was great, but the friendships that we've had and the bond that we've had through this group of guys is never going to leave."

Cory Stillman when asked if he knew there was a moment he had a good feeling his team was actually going to get it done...

"Against Montreal, we scored a power play goal, I think Eric Staal scored it. When you're down, you get momentum. You have to learn how to win. We got on a roll and we knew we could come from behind, even late in the game. The game here that we won in overtime, was the big one."

Doug Weight answering why he agreed to a trade to Carolina midway through the 2005-06 season...

"It was fun because we were struggling in St. Louis. I actually had a great GM, Larry Pleau, who gave me a really good option to waive a no-trade (clause). It was either (the Canes), Ottawa, or one other team. After thinking and talking to a few of the players in Carolina, I just felt like it was a great opportunity for me and it turned out to be the greatest decision of my life that doesn't involve my family..."