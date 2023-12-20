Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights

Svech Is Back...

After missing the team's last five games due to an upper-body injury, the Canes lineup got a boost with the return of Andrei Svechnikov.

From the opening puck drop, #37 was noticeable, not just in the form of generating offense, but also in the physicality department.

In addition to a thunderous boom on Alex Pietrangelo, the star winger also jumped immediately back into his role on the power play and made an immediate impact.

Just 10:27 into the first period, Svechnikov was set up at the circle to the left of Vegas netminder Logan Thompson and beat him clean with a shot for his second goal of the season.