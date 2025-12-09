Projected Lineup: December 9 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, N.C. - Goaltender Brandon Bussi is expected to make his 10th NHL start on Tuesday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Winning his last six appearances to move to 8-1 in his career, Bussi made 19 stops in Thursday's victory over the Nashville Predators and operated in the traditional starter's crease at this morning's skate.

Bussi getting the nod would be noteworthy because it breaks from the had-been rotation between him, Frederik Andersen, and Pyotr Kochetkov. With Kochetkov now healthy and having started on Sunday, tonight would have been Andersen's turn, but Rod Brind'Amour, Paul Schonfelder, and staff seem to be going back to the hot hand.

On the blue line, rookie Joel Nystrom looks set to return to the lineup after getting his first game off on Sunday. A welcome surprise to a defensive core that continues to await the return of Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury), the right-handed shot had been a part of 21 consecutive games since being recalled on Oct. 23.

Up front, Mark Jankowski skated with Taylor Hall and Eric Robinson this morning, signaling that he will likely play in place of Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | Practicing; "Nearing A Return")

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Staal (Blake), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker