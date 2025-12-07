Projected Lineup: December 7 vs. San Jose

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to roll with the same 18 skaters that earned them a victory last night when they take on the San Jose Sharks this evening.

Led by three-point performances from Jackson Blake (2G, 1A) and Nikolaj Ehlers (1G, 2A), the only question mark is whether the Canes will turn to Frederik Andersen in net or if Pyotr Kochetkov is ready to return from injury.

Bothered by a lower-body concern for the first month of the season, Kochetkov went 4-0 in his first four starts when he finally made his debut. Unfortunately, before he could make it out of November, the same injury hampered the 26-year-old again and sidelined him for the past two-plus weeks.

Should it be Andersen, he'll have another opportunity to get his game on track after what's been a tough month for the veteran, going 0-4-2 in his last six appearances. Despite the struggles, he said on Thursday, "I've played better hockey, and I've had worse numbers," but also acknowledged that the recent stretch "doesn't look good." "We're not getting the wins with me in the net lately, but I still feel like I've got my game."

If it is Andersen's net, it'll be the 20th time in his long career facing the Sharks, boasting a career .927 save percentage against them.

Rod Brind'Amour will take questions from the media at 2:45 p.m., potentially confirming the decision in net then.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Andersen/Kochetkov

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Staal (Blake), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker