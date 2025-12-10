Recap: Canes Bounce Back To Beat Blue Jackets

RALEIGH, N.C. - 10 different skaters recorded a point and Brandon Bussi turned aside 23 shots between the pipes as the Carolina Hurricanes returned to winning ways, knocking off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
A pair of power plays allowed Carolina ample opportunity to build momentum in the first frame, but it was Columbus striking first on the man advantage to secure a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Undeterred, the Hurricanes found the equalizer just before the game's midway point, with Andrei Svechnikov teeing up Seth Jarvis in the high slot to send the teams to the third tied at one.
As the contest approached its final 10 minutes, a former Blue Jacket dealt the decisive blow to his former club. Eric Robinson finished off a Taylor Hall feed at 7:53 for his sixth of the season, giving the Hurricanes their first lead of the night with the eventual game-winner.
Six minutes later, another Canes power play presented an opportunity to create some breathing room, and Jordan Staal took advantage with a deflection of Svechnikov's wrister from range, finding twine on the man advantage for the second straight game. Amid a late Columbus push, Jordan Martinook hit the empty net from the defensive zone faceoff dot to seal Carolina's win.