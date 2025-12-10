Recap: Canes Bounce Back To Beat Blue Jackets

"You can go down the list; everybody made some sort of play. That's how you draw it up."

RALEIGH, N.C. - 10 different skaters recorded a point and Brandon Bussi turned aside 23 shots between the pipes as the Carolina Hurricanes returned to winning ways, knocking off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

A pair of power plays allowed Carolina ample opportunity to build momentum in the first frame, but it was Columbus striking first on the man advantage to secure a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Undeterred, the Hurricanes found the equalizer just before the game's midway point, with Andrei Svechnikov teeing up Seth Jarvis in the high slot to send the teams to the third tied at one.

As the contest approached its final 10 minutes, a former Blue Jacket dealt the decisive blow to his former club. Eric Robinson finished off a Taylor Hall feed at 7:53 for his sixth of the season, giving the Hurricanes their first lead of the night with the eventual game-winner.

Six minutes later, another Canes power play presented an opportunity to create some breathing room, and Jordan Staal took advantage with a deflection of Svechnikov's wrister from range, finding twine on the man advantage for the second straight game. Amid a late Columbus push, Jordan Martinook hit the empty net from the defensive zone faceoff dot to seal Carolina's win.

Stats & Standouts

  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi won his seventh straight start and became just the fifth goalie in NHL history to earn nine victories in his first 10 career games (first since Igor Shesterkin in 2019-20).
  • Forward Seth Jarvis tallied his team-leading 17th goal of the season, finding the scoresheet for the seventh time in his last seven outings. Fittingly, he joins Eric Staal (21 in 2005-06) as the only players in team history with at least 17 goals through the first 29 games of a season. Staal and his champion 05-06 teammates were honored in a pregame ceremony on Tuesday.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov notched two assists, recording his 380th and 381st career points to surpass Jeff Skinner for the 10th-most points in franchise history.
  • Forward Eric Robinson scored his second game-winning goal of the season, joining Nov. 8 vs. Buffalo. Robinson's six total tucks this year are tied with the 2024-25 campaign for his best goal-scoring yield through his first 23 games.
  • Forward Jordan Staal potted his second power-play goal in as many games and stretched his point streak to a season-best three games (2G, 1A).
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere also extended his point streak, logging an assist for the fourth straight game to tie his longest point streak of the season. Gostisbehere leads the Canes' blue line with 22 points (3G, 19A) in 20 games this season.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after the win...

"The whole game, I thought, was good. Obviously, we got behind, but we just kept playing. Everyone contributed tonight. We got a good save to keep the game tight, then (Eric Robinson's goal). You can go down the list; everybody made some sort of play. That's how you draw it up. It was a special night, obviously, with all of the guys back. I thought our guys performed really well."

Eric Robinson when asked if earning a win on the night the 2005-06 team was celebrated, makes it that much sweeter...

"Definitely. It's important to recognize those guys. They did what we're all trying to do, and to see them come back and the camaraderie they have and how much fun they still have celebrating it 20 years later, it makes you excited to want to do something similar."

Seth Jarvis sharing what he's learned about Brandon Bussi through his first 10 games...

"He doesn't get shaken. In the position he was in coming in, a bad goal or something could have ruined a guy's confidence, but I think he's incredibly confident in himself, and he knows that. For us, knowing we have a guy back there that makes timely saves and will bail us out when need be is huge."

Brandon Bussi on his historic start...

"I just take it day by day. It feels good to get wins. Our team's been playing really well most of these wins, if not all of them. We're going to try and keep it going."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

