Recap: Canes Bounce Back To Beat Blue Jackets

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after the win...

"The whole game, I thought, was good. Obviously, we got behind, but we just kept playing. Everyone contributed tonight. We got a good save to keep the game tight, then (Eric Robinson's goal). You can go down the list; everybody made some sort of play. That's how you draw it up. It was a special night, obviously, with all of the guys back. I thought our guys performed really well."

Eric Robinson when asked if earning a win on the night the 2005-06 team was celebrated, makes it that much sweeter...

"Definitely. It's important to recognize those guys. They did what we're all trying to do, and to see them come back and the camaraderie they have and how much fun they still have celebrating it 20 years later, it makes you excited to want to do something similar."

Seth Jarvis sharing what he's learned about Brandon Bussi through his first 10 games...

"He doesn't get shaken. In the position he was in coming in, a bad goal or something could have ruined a guy's confidence, but I think he's incredibly confident in himself, and he knows that. For us, knowing we have a guy back there that makes timely saves and will bail us out when need be is huge."

Brandon Bussi on his historic start...

"I just take it day by day. It feels good to get wins. Our team's been playing really well most of these wins, if not all of them. We're going to try and keep it going."