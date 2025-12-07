Preview: December 7 vs. San Jose

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a second win in as many days on Sunday, when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 17-8-2 (36 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Dec. 6

Sharks Record: 13-12-3 (29 Points, 5th - Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday, Dec. 5