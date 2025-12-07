Preview: December 7 vs. San Jose

Canes kick off their 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration presented by Pepsi

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a second win in as many days on Sunday, when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

---

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

---

Canes Record: 17-8-2 (36 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Dec. 6

---

Sharks Record: 13-12-3 (29 Points, 5th - Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday, Dec. 5

Last Time Out...

  • Jackson Blake and Nikolaj Ehlers tallied three points apiece to spark a 6-3 Hurricanes win over the Predators last night.
  • Brandon Bussi earned his sixth straight win with 19 saves on 22 shots, becoming the eighth goaltender in NHL history with eight wins through his first nine starts.

Start On Time...

  • This evening's contest features two of the best first-period teams in the NHL this season, so make sure you're in your seats by puck drop.
  • Both teams have scored 31 goals in the opening 20 minutes this season, two of only four teams to pass the 30-goal mark already.

In Net...

  • With Brandon Bussi playing last night, the Canes are expected to turn to either Frederik Andersen or Pyotr Kochetkov tonight.
  • Andersen got the nod on Thursday, stopping 19 of 23 shots but falling for the sixth time in as many starts. Kochetkov has been "practicing well," but Rod Brind'Amour left his status up in the air when speaking with media this week: "It's kind of in (the players') hands... When they say that they can play, then we'll make that determination. Until that time, I don't know. But he looks good to me."
  • When available, Kochetkov has been stellar, going 4-0, with one shutout and coming within 10 seconds of another in Boston on Nov. 17.

On The Other Side...

  • After starting 0-4-2, a 9-5-1 November has a young Sharks team right back in the mix in the Pacific Division.
  • 2024 first overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini has led the charge, entering Sunday's play as one of just three skaters to already hit the 40-point mark, joining Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. Decent company for a 19-year-old.
  • Former Hurricane Dmitry Orlov has played a veteran role on the blue line, leading the team with his average time on ice of 21:54 and 16 assists.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was scheduled to start on Nov. 21 in Winnipeg, but "didn't feel right" at morning skate. He has not dressed for a game since then, but returned to practice on Dec. 2.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21. On Dec. 2, he returned to practice with the team in a no-contact sweater, but was called "not close to returning."

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their BLACK uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

