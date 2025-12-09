Preview: December 9 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to close their season-long seven-game home stretch on a high note when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 9

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 17-9-2 (36 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, Dec. 7

Blue Jackets Record: 13-19-6 (32 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 2-0 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday, Dec. 7