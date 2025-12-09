Preview: December 9 vs. Columbus

Canes wrap up their 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration presented by Pepsi

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to close their season-long seven-game home stretch on a high note when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

---

When: Tuesday, Dec. 9

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 17-9-2 (36 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, Dec. 7

---

Blue Jackets Record: 13-19-6 (32 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 2-0 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday, Dec. 7

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes put together "an embarrassing effort" through much of Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.
  • Jordan Staal scored the lone goal for the group, his first power-play goal in over four years, but that was just about the lone highlight of the night.

Ghost's At It Again...

  • After reaching the 20-point plateau in just 18 games on Saturday - faster than any defenseman in franchise history - Shayne Gostisbehere followed it up with another helper on Sunday to stretch his point streak to three games.
  • His team-leading fourth point streak of three games or longer this season, Gostisbehere has found the scoresheet in all but five of his 19 outings this season, and his season-long 1.11 P/GP average trails only Colorado's Cale Makar (1.21) among NHL defensemen.

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov playing on Sunday against San Jose, the Canes are expected to turn to either Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi tonight.
  • Andersen got the nod last Thursday, stopping 19 of 23 shots but falling for the sixth time in as many starts. Despite recent struggles, the Dane expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back.
  • "The way I look at it, I've played better hockey, and I've had worse numbers," he said. "It doesn't look good, obviously. We're not getting the wins with me in the net lately, but I still feel like I've got my game. Maybe not perfectly where I want it, but like I've said, I've had worse stretches where things have looked better and I've gotten more wins. That's how I look at it. I try to be positive and move on."
  • Conversely, Bussi comes into the contest with wins in six straight appearances, most recently becoming the eighth goaltender in NHL history to win eight of his first nine career starts when he backstopped Carolina's 6-3 win over Nashville on Saturday.

On The Other Side...

  • Columbus currently sits at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings, but trails second-place Carolina by just four points. Before being shut out in Washington on Sunday, the Blue Jackets had picked up points in five straight outings (2-0-3).
  • One of just five teams in the NHL averaging better than 30 shots per game, the Blue Jackets have had a little high-risk, high-reward to their game this season. One downside to their game, though, has been their penalty kill, which has survived just 72.2% of infractions this season (29th - NHL).
  • On an individual level, future Team USA Olympian Zach Werenski continues to be one of the best defensemen in the league. With 30 points in 28 games, he is one of just three blueliners averaging better than a point per game this season, joining Cale Makar and Carolina's Shayne Gostisbehere.

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21. On Dec. 2, he returned to practice with the team in a no-contact sweater and moved to a regular practice jersey on Dec. 5. When asked when he'd be returning to the lineup, he answered, "Hopefully soon."

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before flying to D.C. They'll start a two-game stint away from home against the Capitals on Thursday.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Dec. 11 at Washington | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Philadelphia | 5:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

