Recap: Bussi Makes NHL History As Canes Edge Caps

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Brandon Bussi made 23 saves in 65 minutes, then tacked on three more in the shootout, to backstop the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday.
Playing on the road for the first time since Nov. 23, Carolina got the style of start it wanted with a heavy shot advantage, but couldn't find the game's first goal. That marker arrived off the stick of Connor McMichael five minutes into the second period, giving Washington a 1-0 lead against the run of play.
Despite that, Carolina's territorial dominance continued, and after finding iron on several golden opportunities, the visitors finally earned an equalizer as Nikolaj Ehlers slotted a rebound at 13:43.
It didn't take long to see some third-period fireworks, with Jordan Martinook and Nic Dowd dropping the gloves immediately after the frame's first faceoff. Dowd wasn't done there, grabbing the go-ahead goal with 8:28 remaining, but neither were the Hurricanes. As the clock ticked down to 2:15, Logan Stankoven followed up a rush chance and wired a loose puck under the crossbar from the left circle to knot things up once more.
Washington recorded the only three shots during overtime, but Bussi had the answers each time, and followed it up with a 3-for-3 showing in the shootout. Seth Jarvis potted the decisive, and only, goal during the breakaway battle.