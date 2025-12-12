Recap: Bussi Makes NHL History As Canes Edge Caps

Goaltender becomes league's first to record 10 wins in 11 career games

RECAP

© Bryan Rodriguez

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Brandon Bussi made 23 saves in 65 minutes, then tacked on three more in the shootout, to backstop the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

Playing on the road for the first time since Nov. 23, Carolina got the style of start it wanted with a heavy shot advantage, but couldn't find the game's first goal. That marker arrived off the stick of Connor McMichael five minutes into the second period, giving Washington a 1-0 lead against the run of play.

Despite that, Carolina's territorial dominance continued, and after finding iron on several golden opportunities, the visitors finally earned an equalizer as Nikolaj Ehlers slotted a rebound at 13:43.

It didn't take long to see some third-period fireworks, with Jordan Martinook and Nic Dowd dropping the gloves immediately after the frame's first faceoff. Dowd wasn't done there, grabbing the go-ahead goal with 8:28 remaining, but neither were the Hurricanes. As the clock ticked down to 2:15, Logan Stankoven followed up a rush chance and wired a loose puck under the crossbar from the left circle to knot things up once more.

Washington recorded the only three shots during overtime, but Bussi had the answers each time, and followed it up with a 3-for-3 showing in the shootout. Seth Jarvis potted the decisive, and only, goal during the breakaway battle.

CAR at WSH | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi became the fastest goaltender in NHL history to record 10 career wins (11 GP) and has now won eight straight starts, tying Frederik Andersen for the second-longest streak by a goaltender in franchise history. Thursday's victory was his first to come in a shootout.
  • Forward Logan Stankoven scored his first goal and recorded his first multi-point outing (1G, 1A) since Nov. 9, ending a 14-game scoring drought with a game-tying tally with just 2:15 remaining.
  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers also posted two points (1G, 1A) and led all skaters with six shots on net.
  • With the win in Washington, the Hurricanes have tied the Capitals atop the Metropolitan Division with 40 points on the year, but have done so in one fewer game.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his thoughts on the game...

"It was kind of up-and-down. We played great for two periods. We should have had a few more [goals], we hit a few goalposts there and we were really on it. You knew they were going to have that push; that's why it would have been nice to have a couple more in there because then here they came, and we kind of were on our heels the whole [third] period. But give the guys a lot of credit, we found a way to tie it up. And then our goaltending tonight was great again, so that allowed us to pull it out."

Jordan Martinook expressing similar thoughts...

“I think if you look at those first two periods, we were pouring it on and we were getting a ton of chances. When you’re tied, you’re like, okay, well, you’ve obviously just got to try and stick with what was making us successful… They started kind of pushing back, and then they got the goal, so you’re a little worried. But then I think it was almost like a little wake-up call in the third, and we stuck with it from there. That’s a great win to get, knowing that if you kind of stick with your game, good things are gonna happen.”

Brandon Bussi on what allowed the team to get the game to a shootout...

"I think we just stuck to what we do well. I think we deserved it tonight. It wasn't going our way early, and (the Caps) had a little bit of a pushback in the third; they got one, but we stayed with it. It feels good to get a late one and then find a way to squeeze out that extra point."

Brandon Bussi on becoming the fastest NHL goaltender to reach 10 career wins...

"It's awesome. Pretty crazy. I saw the nine [wins] out of 10 stuff, and I'm like 'ah, that's pretty cool.' But I didn't really know we were chasing anything today. It can't be done without the team, obviously. We're playing really good hockey, and I'm a small part of it, but it's pretty cool."

Logan Stankoven on Brandon Bussi...

"He's been unreal, stepping right in. Nothing seems to bother him. He's just always steady back there for us. Obviously, that's a big record tonight too. That's exciting. It's great to see him do well."

Rod Brind'Amour raving about his goaltender...

"I love making history in that form. When you get to know him, the story, and then he's just such a great kid. He's really earned every minute of his. Hopefullly, obviously, we hope it continues. It's been a great ride here so far."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to travel to Philadelphia tonight ahead of a home-and-home set against the Flyers this weekend.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 13 at Philadelphia | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Philadelphia | 5:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Projected Lineup: December 11 at Washington

Preview: December 11 at Washington

Great Moments From The 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration

Recap: Canes Bounce Back To Beat Blue Jackets

Projected Lineup: December 9 vs. Columbus

Preview: December 9 vs. Columbus

Recap: Canes 'Not Sharp' Against Sharks

Projected Lineup: December 7 vs. San Jose

Preview: December 7 vs. San Jose

Recap: Blake, Ehlers Shine As Canes Power Past Preds

Projected Lineup: December 6 vs. Nashville

Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago

Preview: December 6 vs. Nashville

Recap: Canes Lack 'Spark' In Loss To Leafs

Canes Recall Fensore From Chicago

Projected Lineup: December 4 vs. Toronto

Preview: December 4 vs. Toronto

Injury Report: Slavin Practices, Takes 'Step In The Right Direction'