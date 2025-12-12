Recap: Bussi Makes NHL History As Canes Edge Caps

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his thoughts on the game...

"It was kind of up-and-down. We played great for two periods. We should have had a few more [goals], we hit a few goalposts there and we were really on it. You knew they were going to have that push; that's why it would have been nice to have a couple more in there because then here they came, and we kind of were on our heels the whole [third] period. But give the guys a lot of credit, we found a way to tie it up. And then our goaltending tonight was great again, so that allowed us to pull it out."

Jordan Martinook expressing similar thoughts...

“I think if you look at those first two periods, we were pouring it on and we were getting a ton of chances. When you’re tied, you’re like, okay, well, you’ve obviously just got to try and stick with what was making us successful… They started kind of pushing back, and then they got the goal, so you’re a little worried. But then I think it was almost like a little wake-up call in the third, and we stuck with it from there. That’s a great win to get, knowing that if you kind of stick with your game, good things are gonna happen.”

Brandon Bussi on what allowed the team to get the game to a shootout...

"I think we just stuck to what we do well. I think we deserved it tonight. It wasn't going our way early, and (the Caps) had a little bit of a pushback in the third; they got one, but we stayed with it. It feels good to get a late one and then find a way to squeeze out that extra point."

Brandon Bussi on becoming the fastest NHL goaltender to reach 10 career wins...

"It's awesome. Pretty crazy. I saw the nine [wins] out of 10 stuff, and I'm like 'ah, that's pretty cool.' But I didn't really know we were chasing anything today. It can't be done without the team, obviously. We're playing really good hockey, and I'm a small part of it, but it's pretty cool."

Logan Stankoven on Brandon Bussi...

"He's been unreal, stepping right in. Nothing seems to bother him. He's just always steady back there for us. Obviously, that's a big record tonight too. That's exciting. It's great to see him do well."

Rod Brind'Amour raving about his goaltender...

"I love making history in that form. When you get to know him, the story, and then he's just such a great kid. He's really earned every minute of his. Hopefullly, obviously, we hope it continues. It's been a great ride here so far."