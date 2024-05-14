Playoff Notebook: Believe

RALEIGH, NC. - After salvaging their postseason journey with a four-goal third period on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, the Carolina Hurricanes are back in Raleigh ahead of Game 6.

The mission is far from accomplished, but momentum is now well on their side.

Well, depending on who you ask.

Rod Brind'Amour was proud of his group for finding a way to earn back-to-back wins with their backs against the wall, but today he shot down the notion that those have any impact on what comes next.

"In the playoffs, every game starts fresh. Even though you're playing the same team, you almost toss (the previous game). You have to start over," the head coach said on Tuesday when he answered questions from the media. "You take everything that you liked out of (the previous game), obviously, you want to keep building on it. But I really think that every game starts fresh and almost has no bearing on what's happened."

Even if Brind'Amour doesn't think that momentum within the series is a factor at the moment, one thing that nobody can deny is that the Canes have something even more valuable. Belief.

There have been many examples already in this series that could have sunk a weak-minded team.

Carolina got walloped on special teams in Games 1 and 2. In both Games 2 and 3, they were one shot away from winning but suffered overtime losses. Already in do-or-die mode in Game 4, the Canes could have thrown in the towel. Trailing going into the third last night, they could have accepted that fate.

Instead, they've yet to go away.

The coaching staff and group of players have chipped away the deficit, and as a result, they have plenty of reason to believe that they can pull off the improbable.