Recap: Canes Pull Off Shocking Comeback, Force Game 6

More Special Teams Struggles...

While the first period was more chance-for-chance in spurts than anything, the second period was filled with feistiness and penalties.

Killing off a carryover penalty on Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina's penalty kill then had a second successful try after Dmitry Orlov was tagged for a roughing call.

With plenty to feel good about, especially given New York's accomplishments on the power play earlier in the series, it felt like just about everything that needed to be was rolling in the direction of the visitors.

In the seconds following their second kill, they were then headed to their first power play of the game. However, disaster struck.

For the second time this series, the Rangers took a shorthanded goal.

Blueshirts Captain Jacob Trouba worked in on a two-on-one and picked his spot, igniting the MSG crowd and claiming the game's first goal.