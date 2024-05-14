NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in the third period on Monday, coming from behind to take a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 5.
Recap: Canes Pull Off Shocking Comeback, Force Game 6
Canes save their season despite trailing after two periods
Came Out Firing...
With both teams understanding the magnitude of the contest, the two sides came out firing, leading to a fast and furious start to the night. Forcing Frederik Andersen and Igor Shesterkin to make crucial stops early, both clubs combined for 11 shots before the game's first media timeout.
Things would settle down a bit following the commercial break, as the teams would then go over eight minutes without another shot.
When the chances picked back up, Carolina continued testing Shesterkin, and there was plenty to be encouraged by, despite not finding the back of the net.
More Special Teams Struggles...
While the first period was more chance-for-chance in spurts than anything, the second period was filled with feistiness and penalties.
Killing off a carryover penalty on Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina's penalty kill then had a second successful try after Dmitry Orlov was tagged for a roughing call.
With plenty to feel good about, especially given New York's accomplishments on the power play earlier in the series, it felt like just about everything that needed to be was rolling in the direction of the visitors.
In the seconds following their second kill, they were then headed to their first power play of the game. However, disaster struck.
For the second time this series, the Rangers took a shorthanded goal.
Blueshirts Captain Jacob Trouba worked in on a two-on-one and picked his spot, igniting the MSG crowd and claiming the game's first goal.
Not Dead Yet...
With just 20 minutes separating the Canes from elimination, Rod Brind'Amour's group flexed their resiliency once again.
3:33 into the frame Captain Jordan Staal got the scoring frenzy started, taking a masterful cross-ice pass from Orlov and using his reach to tuck one backhand past Shesterkin.
Giving his team a spark, it took just 3:06 more to find the go-ahead goal.
A crashing Kuznetsov beat Artemi Panarin to the rebound of a Brady Skjei shot, quickly catapulting Carolina to their first lead of the night.
Remaining on the throttle, three minutes later, the Canes' advantage became 3-1.
Sticking to their identity, the forecheck disrupted New York behind their own net. A combination effort from Jack Drury and Martin Necas led to a puck popping free in the slot, one Jordan Martinook would pump home.
Completely silencing "The World's Most Famous Arena", all that was left between Martinook's second of the postseason and the final horn was a Necas empty netter.
Stunning the Presidents' Trophy winners, Game 6 in Raleigh is now set for Thursday.
They Said It...
Quotes to be updated as they are provided, post-game.
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday before then hosting Game 6 on Thursday at PNC Arena.
Worth A Click
Canes Sign Nystrom To Entry-Level Contract
Legault Signed To Entry-Level Contract
Staal Named Selke Trophy Finalist
Slavin Named Lady Byng Trophy Finalist
Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves
Andersen Named Masterton Trophy Finalist
Aho Named Chiasson Award Winner
Carolina Hurricanes Foundation To Donate $350,000 For Stanley Cup Playoffs Campaign
Slavin Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee
Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes