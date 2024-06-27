Need To Know: Canes at the 2024 NHL Draft

When Is It?

Round 1 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, June 28.

Rounds 2-7 will take place on Saturday, June 29, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

How Can I Watch?

Round 1 of the draft will be on Friday, June 28 beginning at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 29 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

In the United States, Friday will be broadcast on ESPN and Saturday will be on ESPN+ and NHL Network.

What Picks Do The Canes Have?

The Canes currently hold nine selections in this year's draft.

Round 1, #27 Overall

Round 2, #60 Overall

Round 3, #92 Overall

Round 4, #124 Overall

Round 5, #156 Overall

Round 6, #168 Overall (acquired from Ottawa)

Round 6, #184 Overall (acquired from Toronto)

Round 6, #188 Overall

Round 7, #220 Overall

Seven of the nine choices are Carolina's own, with two being acquired via trade.

In February, the team received a sixth round pick in a three-team trade with Anaheim and Toronto for retaining some of Ilya Lyubushkin's salary.

In March, the organization received another sixth round pick for the rights to then-prospect Cade Webber.

Who Can Be Chosen?

All North American players who are 18 years old by September 15 the year of their draft and under 20 years of age by December 15 of that same year can be selected. Players who are not from North America are eligible to be chosen under the same guidelines until they are 21 years of age.

Players born between September 16, 2005, and September 15, 2006, are in their first year of eligibility.

What's Next For The Kids That Are Picked?

Some players will go the route of NCAA hockey, some will remain in North American junior hockey and some will stay overseas.

There may be some who are able to jump to the NHL right away, although that would likely only be a player or two from the very top of this year's draft. Canada's three major junior leagues, all under the umbrella of the CHL (Canadian Hockey League), allow players to play until they are 21 years of age.

For those going the collegiate route, the prospect could play anywhere from one to five seasons.

2024 Development Camp

A few of the players, if not all, selected by Carolina on Friday and Saturday will make their way to North Carolina in July for the organization's development camp.

The event brings players selected this year, prospects selected in the previous years, and other invitees in for an assessment of their skills and to learn what it's like to be a part of the Canes' organization.

More information on this year's camp is expected to be announced soon.

Who Goes First?

After winning the luck of the draw on May 7, the San Jose Sharks are expected to select Macklin Celebrini from Boston University first overall.

To view a complete listing of Central Scouting's final rankings, click here.

Can I Follow Along Online?

A link to the NHL's live Draft Tracker can be found on the front page of NHL.com starting on Friday.