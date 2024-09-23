Morrow Returns To Practice As Canes Prepare For Exhibition Opener

Team C1 Continues To Progress

The more NHL-heavy group hit the ice on Monday without William Carrier, who remains out with a minor injury sustained on the first day of on-ice action. He did, however, skate on his own following Team C1's on-ice session under the guidance of Head Athletic Trainer Doug Bennett. That's another positive sign following what Rod Brind'Amour said on Saturday, when he expressed optimism that the veteran newcomer won't be away for too long.

"He'll probably be out a couple of days, I don't anticipate it being very long," said Brind'Amour after the weekend's skate. "This time of year you're being really cautious on everything. Nothing serious."

Skating with the same 5-on-5 lines that they did in their last two practices, Team C1 emphasized speed in transition and worked with the following power-play units:

PP1: Aho, Necas, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Roslovic, Drury and Kotkaniemi with Burns and Orlov