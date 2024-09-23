Morrow Returns To Practice As Canes Prepare For Exhibition Opener

The Canes got back to work on Monday ahead of their first preseason tilt on Tuesday in Tampa

9.23.24 Notebook
By Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - After having a rare off-ice day on Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes laced up the skates again at Lenovo Center on Monday.

Working in two groups, as they have since Thursday's onset, the two put in an hour's worth of work ahead of tomorrow's first preseason game in Tampa.

Morrow Returns To Join Team C2

The big news of the day was the return of defenseman Scott Morrow, who had missed the team's last two on-ice sessions after leaving practice with an undisclosed injury last Thursday. The Canes' 2021 second-round selection was reunited with Domenick Fensore on a defensive pairing. Riley Stillman, meanwhile, again donned a yellow non-contact sweater as he has for the duration of camp thus far.

The younger of the two training camp groups, Team C2's cast will undoubtedly have some of its personnel going to Florida on Tuesday, as typically the more veteran players are featured in home preseason games.

Here's how the full lines shook out on Monday:

Nadeau - Unger Sorum - Blake
Jaaska - Brind'Amour - Grimaldi
Trikozov - Suzuki - Gunler
Jo. Slavin - Robidas - Gagner

Fensore - Morrow
Stillman - Montgomery
Seeley - Legault
Honka - Heimosalmi

Team C1 Continues To Progress

The more NHL-heavy group hit the ice on Monday without William Carrier, who remains out with a minor injury sustained on the first day of on-ice action. He did, however, skate on his own following Team C1's on-ice session under the guidance of Head Athletic Trainer Doug Bennett. That's another positive sign following what Rod Brind'Amour said on Saturday, when he expressed optimism that the veteran newcomer won't be away for too long.

"He'll probably be out a couple of days, I don't anticipate it being very long," said Brind'Amour after the weekend's skate. "This time of year you're being really cautious on everything. Nothing serious."

Skating with the same 5-on-5 lines that they did in their last two practices, Team C1 emphasized speed in transition and worked with the following power-play units:

PP1: Aho, Necas, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Roslovic, Drury and Kotkaniemi with Burns and Orlov

Coach Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on who might appear in tomorrow night's lineup...

"We plan it out, but everything changes day-to-day. So it's going to be very similar to the past six years we've done this."

Brind'Amour on how he manages working with both a veteran-heavy group and a younger group...

"(The young guys) are pretty good though. It's nice the way we have it set up so we're not stopping everything. You have the one group [C1] that should know what's going on a little better, I know there are new guys, but they can just follow the lead. The other group [C2] doesn't have that, so you go in there expecting that, but I think the young guys, if you will, have done a good job."

What's Next?

Game action!

The Canes kick off their six-game preseason schedule on Tuesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa. A roster for the contest is expected to be shared by Hurricanes PR on Monday night.

The game is expected to be streamed live and will be available for viewing shortly before the 7 p.m. puck drop on Hurricanes.com.

To view the team's complete exhibition slate, click here.

