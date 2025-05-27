Recap: Canes Shut Down Cats In Game 4

Stankoven, Andersen star as Carolina forces Game 5 in Raleigh on Wednesday

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes rose to the occasion in a must-win scenario on Monday, keeping their season alive with a 3-0 shutout of the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Carolina's best start of the series sent the teams into the second period with zeros on both sides of the scoreboard, setting the stage for Logan Stankoven to open the scoring for the visitors midway through the middle frame. The first-year forward took a stretch pass at the Florida blue line from fellow rookie Alexander Nikishin, then rifled a wrister into the short-side top corner, lifting the Canes to their first lead of the series.

From there, Frederik Andersen and the Canes' PK took over to slam the door on Florida's third-period push. Three timely kills kept the Cats off the board, and two empty-net tallies from Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal sealed the Canes' win.

Andersen returned to action after backing up Pyotr Kochetkov in Game 3, finishing with 20 saves for his second shutout of the playoffs.

Stats & Standouts

  • Logan Stankoven scored for the second straight game, tying Warren Foegele for the second-most goals (5) by a rookie in a single postseason in franchise history. Erik Cole holds the record (6).
  • Stankoven is also the first rookie in franchise history to score multiple game-winning goals in a single playoff year.
  • Alexander Nikishin set up Stankoven's strike, recording his first NHL point in his third career game. The Russian rookie is the sixth defenseman in the expansion era (since 1968) to record his first career point in a game where his team faced elimination.
  • Carolina leads the postseason in points from first-year players with 15 total points from the trio of Stankoven (5G, 3A), Blake (3G, 3A) and Nikishin (1A). Montreal ranks second with nine points from rookies.
  • Frederik Andersen recorded his fifth career playoff shutout, and second during the 2025 playoffs, with 20 saves in Game 4.
  • The Dane is the third goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in a potential elimination game, and the fourth to record multiple postseason donuts with the club.
  • After going 1-for-5 in the first two games of the series, the Hurricanes' penalty kill posted its second straight perfect performance in Game 4 (4-for-4), three of which came in the final 22 minutes of play.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on his team's performance in Game 4...

“Right from the start, we were good all night. It was how we need to play if we’re going to have a chance and we gave ourselves a chance. That’s all you can ask. Everything was solid. Goalie was great when he needed to be. Obviously the penalty kill was phenomenal. That was obviously more like it.”

Frederik Andersen on the Canes playing more to their identity on Monday...

“I think we haven’t seen a lot of that in this series so far. We wanted to leave it all out there and play our best game. We got rewarded tonight, so it was fun...I think we were closer to our game, and I think we’re a pretty good team when we do play our game. We need more of that, but this was a good step.”

Sebastian Aho on the Canes' penalty kill coming up clutch...

“You definitely can gain some momentum off the kills, and obviously we had some big ones in big moments of the game. Freddie was unreal, I felt like he saw every puck and every puck somehow looked like an easy save, but definitely wasn’t. Killers were really good today, and that’s probably one of the reasons we won.”

Logan Stankoven on what getting the first win in the series means...

“It’s just what you can do, start with one and go from there. We just try to preach about winning a period and going from there, and I think it was nice to get the lead tonight as well, and play on our toes instead of on our heels. It’s just day by day, you can’t look too far ahead, and we know we’ve got a long way to go still.”

Jordan Staal on Logan Stankoven's impact in the series...

“He’s got a lot of fight in his game. He doesn’t quit on any pucks, he’s tenacious and he’s a Hurricane through and through. He got us going tonight, but even last game, he was our best player, and throughout this whole series, like you said, he’s been our best player. Hopefully we won’t [have to] continue to rely on him, but hopefully he keeps playing that way and we can get some other guys building off of that too.”

Jaccob Slavin on how much pride was a factor in the team's play in Game 4...

“All of us in this room are professionals for a reason and we’re going to give it our best shot. There’s a lot of pride in our game from the season that we’ve had and the work ethic we put in all year to put three games out there like we did and then to come work tonight extremely hard, obviously we all take pride in that. We just have to keep doing it together.”

What's Next?

  • The Canes are not scheduled to practice on Tuesday. They will return to action on Wednesday when they host Florida for Game 5 at Lenovo Center.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, May 28 | ECF, Game 5 vs. Florida | 8:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

