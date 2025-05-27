Canes Find Their Footing, Force Game 5

Stayin' Alive...

Heading into Monday's must-win contest, the big picture looked bleak for the Canes. After cruising by the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals without much adversity, in a span of just days, the team had been on the wrong end of a pair of lopsided losses, and the outside noise was growing louder and louder by the hour.

Their toughness and their ability as a team had come into question. But last night, they put their work boots on and earned themselves another opportunity.

“No one wants to go out like that. All of us in this room are professionals for a reason, and we’re going to give it our best shot," Slavin explained after the win. "There’s a lot of pride in our game from the season that we’ve had and the work ethic we put in all year. To put three games out there like we did (didn't feel good). Then to come work tonight extremely hard, obviously, we all take pride in that. We just have to keep doing it together.”

The team certainly should take pride in their effort from Monday, looking much more true to the identity that had gotten them to this point. They defended well, holding Florida to just 20 shots, despite a quartet of power plays.

Offensively, a more effective forecheck enabled the Hurricanes to "put their game on" the Panthers, the importance of which Jordan Martinook has emphasized throughout the postseason.

“I don’t know if there was much difference in the physicality or the way we were doing it, but I think we turned a lot more pucks over," said the Canes' alternate captain. "Whenever you’re doing that, then obviously you’re going to play more in their end. You’ve seen that. We’ve got a lot more chances. We’re trying to have good sticks and to finish every chance we get and hopefully it leads to more offense.”

The next challenge? Doing it all over again.

That's easier said than done against a veteran group in Florida, which is seeking its third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final. But having gotten their first foothold in the series, the Canes are coming home confident they can climb to the next one.

"I think that this was our best game in this series so far," said Sebastian Aho, who helped put the icing on the cake with one of two empty-net markers on Monday. "I think we showed a lot of heart, we battled really hard and Freddie was unreal, guys in front of him were selling out. Just the small little details that were dialed in. This effort, we showed to them but for sure to ourselves that, if we keep playing like that, it’s going to give us a chance to win on any given day in this league.”