Canes Find Their Footing, Force Game 5

RALEIGH, N.C - With their backs against the wall, the Carolina Hurricanes snapped back into the form that had rolled through the first two rounds of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Monday's matchup presented a "win or go home" scenario, but the Canes were aiming to do both. Three periods and three goals later, they were heading back to Raleigh not to begin their summer, but instead with another opportunity to climb back into the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Wednesday, having staved off elimination with a dominant shutout showing in Game 4.
“Right from the start, we were good all night. It was how we need to play if we’re going to have a chance, and we gave ourselves a chance. That’s all you can ask," said Canes Coach Rod Brind'Amour.
It took all 18 skaters and a sterling performance from Frederik Andersen to get the job done, but that's life at this point in the postseason. Particularly after Brind'Amour said the team "needed more from some guys" in Game 3, a balanced effort was not just a key to the game, it was a necessity to ensure they earned the right to play another.
“Watch the way we played tonight, everyone put their heart on the line," said Jaccob Slavin, who posted a team-high +3 rating and led the Canes with 28:00 TOI. "[We] played extremely hard. We know we have a good group in here, we know we have all the pieces, we just have to bring it every night.
"That’s what happened tonight. We brought it. There were no lapses. Everyone played hard, everyone worked hard and we were doing it together.”