Canes Sign Quapp To Entry-Level Contract

Goaltender was Carolina’s sixth round, 187th overall, selection of 2021 NHL Draft

5.25.25 Quapp

© Düsseldorfer EG + City-Press

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Nikita Quapp to a two-year, entry-level contract. The deal will pay Quapp $775,000 in the NHL or $55,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

“Nikita is a big netminder with several years of experience in the top German league” said Tulsky. “We look forward to tracking his development as he transitions to professional hockey in North America.”

Quapp, 22, posted a 0-5-0 record with a .870 save percentage and 4.08 goals against average in nine games with Dusseldorfer EG of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), the highest league in Germany, in 2024-25. He spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with Lausitzer Fuchse (DEL2), earning an 11-14-0 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.63 goals against average in 26 games. He also appeared in two games with Eisbaren Berlin (DEL), going 1-1-0 with an .818 save percentage and 3.62 goals against average. The 6’4”, 203-pound netminder has posted a 6-18-0 record with an .870 save percentage and 4.02 goals against average in 34 career DEL games with Dusseldorfer EG, Eisbaren Berlin and Krefeld Pinguine from 2021-2025. The Ravensburg, Germany, native represented his home country at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship and the 2022 and 2023 Under-20 World Championships. He was selected by Carolina in the sixth round, 187th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

