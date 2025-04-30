Canes Sign Taylor Hall To Three-Year Extension

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year, $9.5 million contract extension.

“Taylor has proven to be an outstanding fit for our team, and we are thrilled that he is excited to make Raleigh his home for another three seasons,” said Tulsky. “He’s been a solid veteran presence in the locker room and a difference maker on the ice.”

Hall, 33, completed his 15th NHL season in 2024-25, scoring 18 goals and adding 24 assists (42 points) in 77 games for the Blackhawks and Hurricanes, and added three points (1g, 2a) in Carolina’s five-game, first-round series against the Devils. After his acquisition from Chicago on January 24, the Calgary native ranked first among Hurricanes skaters in regular-season power-play goals (4), second in game-winning goals (2), third in goals (9) and tied for third in points (18) and power-play points (6). He scored his second hat trick of the season, including the game-winning goal, in Anaheim on March 23, and appeared in his 900th NHL game against Montreal on March 28. Prior to the trade, Hall netted his fifth career hat trick on November 27 vs. Dallas, and notched his 700th career NHL point with a goal on October 22 vs. Vancouver.

Hall was originally selected first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft and has totaled 284 goals, 455 assists and 739 points in 909 career NHL games with Edmonton, New Jersey, Arizona, Buffalo, Boston, Chicago and Carolina. The five-time NHL All-Star recorded career-highs in goals (39), assists (54) and points (93) in 2017-18 to help the New Jersey Devils qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2012 and win the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player.