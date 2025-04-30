Recap: Canes Oust Devils As Aho Nets Double-Overtime Dagger

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on what was said during the first intermission, sparking the team's comeback...

“Trash that [first period], let’s try to get back in the game. Let’s see if we can close the gap and give it a chance. The guys did. Clearly. From that point on, it was exactly the way that we need to play. Overtime, it just kept getting better and better. It was one of those games, where when you watch enough overtime and you don’t score and you don’t score, [you think the other team is going to score]. But I give the guys so much credit, because there’s not many games that even when we don’t play well, we don’t get back in the game. We find a way. That’s what happened.”

Sebastian Aho on the team's reset after the first period...

“We kind of talked a little bit in the room that we just needed to restart in a way there. Obviously a big goal there by Hallsy… crowd really picked up there, we gained a lot of momentum there and kind of took over the game after that.”

Jackson Blake discussing how it's just not in the team's DNA to roll over, even when things looked bleak early on...

“Some teams would just pack it in and say we’re down 3-0 and we’d have a 3-2 lead after this game, but that’s just not the way we are..."

Jaccob Slavin describing the second period...

“It was fun, right? You got the crowd into it, the Caniacs were buzzing. There’s momentum swings in games and obviously during the playoffs, it’s really important to have them on your side. It was good for us to win that period and then just take it one period at a time.”

Sebastian Aho on the feeling of scoring the double-overtime goal...

“Felt unreal, obviously. You almost, like, black out for a second there. The crowd goes nuts, guys are jumping on you, and it’s unreal. Really good feeling.”

Andrei Svechnikov on his strong play in the series...

“I had a good series, but I feel like right now [it’s time to] move on. It’s going to be a new series. I’ve got to continue [doing] what I’ve got to do. It was lots of effort from everyone, we played good and I’m glad we won this.”

Andrei Svechnikov on the Canes' success on the power play in Round 1...

“I think we’ve just got a plan in our head. We’re moving the puck very well, trying to put the puck more at the net and be around it and look for those rebounds. Great retrievals, moving the puck and just having a plan in our head...Once you score one goal, you feel the confidence. Once you score in a couple of games, you just hopefully don’t stop.”

Rod Brind'Amour celebrating the team winning a playoff series for the seventh consecutive season...

“It’s what we try to hang our hat on - being consistent. Obviously we want to win the whole thing, that’s the goal. It’s extremely hard to do. Everyone understands that. It’s extremely hard if you’re not healthy. You just played a team that was beat down and missing a lot of players. It’s hard to win in the playoffs when you don’t have your group. It should look like that, in my opinion. In all the years that we’ve come up short, we’re missing guys. If we can stay healthy, I think we’ve got a good opportunity. That’s going to be the key to this.”