Recap: Canes Oust Devils As Aho Nets Double-Overtime Dagger

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sebastian Aho beat Jacob Markstrom with a one-timer in double overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils in Game 5. With the win, Carolina advances to Round 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Carolina's hopes of closing out the series took a hit early on as the Devils raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes and carried that lead into the intermission. But by 5:40 of the second stanza, the resilient Canes had tied the contest at three.
Taylor Hall kicked off the comeback at 1:46 of the second, poking home a loose puck on the goal line after his seam pass found Logan Stankoven for a one-timer that leaked through Markstrom. Just 2:15 later, Jackson Blake made it a one-goal game as he swung around the net and chipped a shot through Markstrom's stick side. An electrified Lenovo Center willed its club to find the tying tally, and at 5:40, Andrei Svechnikov did so emphatically with a laser from the left circle.
New Jersey mustered a response through Nico Hischier a few minutes later, but the Hurricanes again punched back. With a pair of Devils in the box, Aho hammered home a Seth Jarvis feed to bag his first of two goals on the night and send the teams to the third tied at four.
While not without chances for both teams, the third period came and went without a goal, and the action continued into bonus hockey. The Hurricanes mounted a heavy assault in the first overtime period, outshooting the Devils 14-3, but failed to find a route past Markstrom until early in the second extra frame.
There, a four-minute high-sticking penalty to New Jersey's Dawson Mercer set the stage for Carolina's power play to go to work, and with just seven seconds to go in that man advantage, Aho teed off on a Shayne Gostisbehere setup and wired a shot past the right shoulder of Markstrom to complete Carolina's comeback win.
Pyotr Kochetkov made his first start of the series and turned aside 31 of 35 shots, settling in after a tough start.