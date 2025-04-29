Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NJD

RALEIGH, N.C. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will make his first start of the series for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, as they try to close out their first-round series against the New Jersey Devils.
Kochetkov is thrust into the starter's role after Frederik Andersen went down with an undisclosed injury on Sunday in Newark. Andersen was not on the ice at morning skate to start the day, and following, Rod Brind'Amour said the veteran backstop will not play tonight and is considered day-to-day.
With Andersen on the shelf, Kochetkov will be backed up by Spencer Martin, who was this morning. Ruslan Khazheyev, who had been operating as the team's third goalie, will remain working in the same capacity. Teams are allowed to carry a third rostered netminder during the playoffs. However, they may not dress until there is an injury and are not able to sit on the bench.
As for the skaters in front of Carolina's crease, it is expected to be the same 18 that earned a Game 4 victory on Sunday, with one small change. Seth Jarvis and William Carrier had switched spots at morning skate, giving the team a different look at five-on-five.
Jack Roslovic, who was a last-minute scratch on Sunday, and Tyson Jost are set to be the healthy scratches up front once again.
-
Tonight's Betting Odds...
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -275
To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Carrier
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Robinson - Jankowski - Stankoven
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Martin]
-
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Scratches
Tyson Jost
Alexander Nikishin
Jack Roslovic
Riley Stillman
-
PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Burns and Walker