Round Two Tickets On Sale Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that tickets for Carolina Hurricanes home games during the Eastern Conference Semifinal will be available to the general public on Friday at noon. The Friday on-sale will be preceded by a Season Ticket Member presale on Thursday at noon. Carolina’s opponent in the second round will be either the Washington Capitals or the Montreal Canadiens, and game dates and times are still to be determined by the NHL.

“Our fans really brought it in round one, providing the team with a true home-ice advantage that helped the guys dig out of a three-goal deficit to clinch the series last night,” said Warf. “With our sellout streak now at 112 consecutive games, we know that the Lenovo Center will be the ‘Loudest House’ again this round. These on-sales allow our fans the chance to buy the best remaining seats for all potential round two games.”

The Hurricanes advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-4 double-overtime victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes became the fourth franchise in NHL history to win a playoff series in seven consecutive postseasons, joining the Canadiens (10 from 1984-93 & 1951-60), Flyers (9 from 1973-81) and Islanders (7 from 1979-85). Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour joined Pat Burns (MTL/TOR, 1988-94) as the second coach in league history to win a playoff series in each of his first seven seasons. Carolina also claimed its fifth consecutive playoff series win against New Jersey, dating to the 2002 Conference Quarterfinals. The Hurricanes became the sixth franchise in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) with five consecutive series victories versus one opponent, joining the Bruins (7 vs. TOR), Canadiens (7 vs. BOS), Penguins (7 vs. WSH), Oilers (6 vs. LAK) and Stars (5 vs. EDM).