Jesper Fast Undergoes Neck Surgery

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Jesper Fast underwent neck surgery on August 6. Fast is not expected to play during the 2024-25 NHL season.

Fast, 32, scored six goals and added 13 assists (19 points) in 73 games during the 2023-34 season with Carolina. The Nassjo, Sweden, native ranked sixth on the team in hits (79) and played in his 700th career NHL game on April 9 against the Boston Bruins. Fast suffered a season-ending neck injury in the Hurricanes’ regular-season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets and missed the entirety of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Originally selected by the New York Rangers in the sixth round, 157th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft, Fast has totaled 248 points (91g, 157a) in 703 career NHL regular-season games with the Rangers and Hurricanes.