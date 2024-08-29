Jesper Fast Undergoes Neck Surgery

Forward not expected to play during the 2024-25 season

8.29.24 Fast
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Jesper Fast underwent neck surgery on August 6. Fast is not expected to play during the 2024-25 NHL season.

Fast, 32, scored six goals and added 13 assists (19 points) in 73 games during the 2023-34 season with Carolina. The Nassjo, Sweden, native ranked sixth on the team in hits (79) and played in his 700th career NHL game on April 9 against the Boston Bruins. Fast suffered a season-ending neck injury in the Hurricanes’ regular-season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets and missed the entirety of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Originally selected by the New York Rangers in the sixth round, 157th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft, Fast has totaled 248 points (91g, 157a) in 703 career NHL regular-season games with the Rangers and Hurricanes.

Worth A Click

2024-25 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes Hire Dellow, Promote Yorke

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 11th Annual Canes 5K

Eric Staal Announces Retirement, Number To Be Retired

Necas Signed To Two-Year Contract

Fork, Warf To Lead Canes' Business Ventures In A 'Collaborative' Way

Canes See Legault As 'Ready For The Next Challenge'

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

2024 Offseason Player Tracker

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena

News Feed

NHL Announces Canes National TV Games

Canes Announce Wolves Assistant Coaches

Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Roster

Hurricanes Launching New Marketplace Travel Platform, 'Canes Travel'

Durham Bulls To Host Canes-Themed "Hockey Night" On September 13

Andersen To Represent Denmark In Olympic Qualifier

Canes Hire Tyler Dellow as Assistant General Manager

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 11th Annual Canes 5K

Fork, Warf To Lead Canes' Business Ventures In A 'Collaborative' Way

Eric Staal Signs One-Day Contract, Retires From NHL

Canes Agree to Terms with Necas

Canes Announce Working Agreement With Bloomington Bison

Canes See Legault As 'Ready For The Next Challenge'

Kuznetsov Clears Unconditional Waivers, Contract Terminated

Canes Re-Sign Drury To Two-Year Contract

Canes Place Kuznetsov On Unconditional Waivers

Canes Sign Badinka To Entry-Level Contract

Canes Sign Ryan To One-Year Contract