Canes Hire Tyler Dellow as Assistant General Manager

RALEIGH, N.C. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Tyler Dellow has been hired as Assistant General Manager. Additionally, Darren Yorke has been promoted to Associate General Manager and will serve as the General Manager of the Chicago Wolves, Carolina’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

“Tyler has an encyclopedic knowledge of hockey data and is both creative and detail-oriented in applying it to building understanding of performance and tactics,” said Tulsky. “He is also an attorney with extensive experience in negotiation, and a strategic thinker who sees the big picture. Tyler is a strong manager who cares deeply about employee development.

“Darren has been instrumental in overhauling the way we draft and develop players. In addition to his keen eye for players, he has a strong instinct for organizational process and a thorough understanding of every element of team operations. I am supremely confident that Darren is deserving of an increased role, and I’m proud to work alongside him, Tyler and the rest of our hockey operations staff as we move towards our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Raleigh.”

As assistant general manager, Dellow will be responsible for overseeing data analysis and compliance with the NHL’s salary cap and collective bargaining agreement. He spent the last five seasons with the New Jersey Devils’ front office, most recently serving as senior vice president of hockey strategy and analytics. He also previously spent two seasons (2014-16) as an analytics consultant with the Edmonton Oilers. Between his stops in New Jersey and Edmonton, Dellow was a staff writer for The Athletic, covering the analytics side of hockey. Dellow earned his law degree at the University of Toronto and practiced civil litigation in Toronto prior to working in hockey. He founded mc79hockey.com, a leading analytics-based hockey blog that helped bring data analysis into mainstream hockey discussion.

As associate general manager, Yorke will continue to be involved in all player personnel decisions, as well as overseeing amateur scouting, player development, and the team’s draft. As the general manager of the Chicago Wolves, he will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day hockey operations of Carolina’s AHL affiliate. Yorke is entering his 16th season with the Hurricanes, first joining the organization as a video scout in 2009. He then served as manager of scouting, director of player personnel, and most recently, assistant general manager (2021-24). A Milton, Ont., native, Yorke graduated with honors from Brock University in 2008 with a degree in sports management. Prior to joining the Hurricanes, he interned and worked for the Buffalo Sabres for two seasons. Yorke also spent one year with Canadian sports network TSN.

