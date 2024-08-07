Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 11th Annual Canes 5K

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation announced today that the 11th annual Canes 5K, presented by UNC Health and assisted by Raleigh Orthopaedic, will take place at PNC Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 a.m.

The event will include a 5K around PNC Arena and the surrounding area, and 100- and 200-yard kids’ dashes and inflatables, as well as appearances by current and former Hurricanes players, team staff and Stormy. Race registration includes a ticket for a predetermined 2024-25 Hurricanes home game, a commemorative t-shirt, a customized bib, a chance to win raffle prizes and a post-race breakfast. Runners ages 21 and older may also receive a complimentary beer after the race.

Early registration discounts are available through Friday, August 23. All proceeds benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation to support children’s health and educational needs and the growth of youth hockey across North Carolina.

To register or learn more about the event, please visit www.Hurricanes.com/Canes5K.

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. For more information on the Foundation, please click here.