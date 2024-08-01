Fork, Warf To Lead Canes' Business Ventures In A 'Collaborative' Way

Why three people for positions previously held by one individual?

In short, because the organization is about to embark on an unprecedented amount of work.

Both men referenced the 20-year lease agreement announced last August and the mixed-use district and arena enhancements shared in June countless times, and it's clear that the ball is ready to continue moving forward on those projects.

Having two men working on the tasks, with neither having to have their hand in hockey operations, provides the organization with strength in numbers.

"We're getting ready for there to be a lot more things happening in this building, in the area, and the parking lots around the building, than there ever has been before," Fork shared as a part of his opening statement. "Candidly, we just (needed) a few more people to help jump in and work on coordinating all of it with the team that we already have here."

As a part of the referenced development projects, the interior of PNC Arena is set to undergo $300M in enhancements, with construction beginning in 2025.

Outside of the arena, the land development includes 200,000 square feet of entertainment and lifestyle retail, a 150-key hotel, more than 500 apartments (10% of which will be affordable housing at not more than 80% of area median income levels), and 150,000 square feet of office space. A new 4,300-seat ballroom, operated by Live Nation, is also part of the plans.

And oh, by the way, Tom Dundon is very serious about the potential of bringing a Major League Baseball franchise to Raleigh.

Describing the plans (and hopes) as transformational may be an undersell.

“That’s a testament to what Tom plans to do here and what he wants to do here," Warf echoed. "The more (Brian and I) talked, we saw more of what Tom was envisioning. And if you don’t get excited, something is wrong with you.”