Fork, Warf To Lead Canes' Business Ventures In A 'Collaborative' Way

"The more (Brian and I) talked, we saw more of what Tom was envisioning. And if you don’t get excited, something is wrong with you.”

DOUG AND BRIAN STILL

© Devon Gerena/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - It has been a summer of change for the Carolina Hurricanes.

In addition to losing six lineup regulars in free agency earlier this month, the team also had a significant vacancy to fill in their front office after President & General Manager Don Waddell stepped down in May.

While the hockey portion of the position was taken care of with the promotion of then-Assistant General Manager Eric Tulsky on June 18, the organization still needed someone, or as we know now, multiple people to spearhead the business side of the club.

Enter President Doug Warf and CEO Brian Fork.

The team's new power duo addressed reporters and fielded questions at an introductory press conference at PNC Arena on Wednesday, discussing the new leadership structure.

Doug Warf and Brian Fork Media Availability

Why three people for positions previously held by one individual?

In short, because the organization is about to embark on an unprecedented amount of work.

Both men referenced the 20-year lease agreement announced last August and the mixed-use district and arena enhancements shared in June countless times, and it's clear that the ball is ready to continue moving forward on those projects.

Having two men working on the tasks, with neither having to have their hand in hockey operations, provides the organization with strength in numbers.

"We're getting ready for there to be a lot more things happening in this building, in the area, and the parking lots around the building, than there ever has been before," Fork shared as a part of his opening statement. "Candidly, we just (needed) a few more people to help jump in and work on coordinating all of it with the team that we already have here."

As a part of the referenced development projects, the interior of PNC Arena is set to undergo $300M in enhancements, with construction beginning in 2025.

Outside of the arena, the land development includes 200,000 square feet of entertainment and lifestyle retail, a 150-key hotel, more than 500 apartments (10% of which will be affordable housing at not more than 80% of area median income levels), and 150,000 square feet of office space.  A new 4,300-seat ballroom, operated by Live Nation, is also part of the plans.

And oh, by the way, Tom Dundon is very serious about the potential of bringing a Major League Baseball franchise to Raleigh.

Describing the plans (and hopes) as transformational may be an undersell.

“That’s a testament to what Tom plans to do here and what he wants to do here," Warf echoed. "The more (Brian and I) talked, we saw more of what Tom was envisioning.  And if you don’t get excited, something is wrong with you.”

Who will be handling what in their roles?

As mentioned above, both men clearly stated they would not be involved in any on-ice decisions. Eric Tulsky and team, you've got it.

As for who is tackling what regarding the organization's day-to-day operations and development plans, the two also hammered home that they'll be in lockstep throughout every phase.

"We're going to work together, it's going to be a collaborative effort," Fork said, reiterating the cohesion. "There's not going to be any 'Brian does this, and these people work with Brian on that' and there's not going to be any 'Doug does this, and these people work with Doug on that.'"

But as the two would go on to further dissect, Warf, who began with the Canes as an unpaid intern many years ago before going on to work 16 seasons with the organization, and Fork, who has a strong history with politics in the state, each finds themselves uniquely suited for responsibilities within their roles.

“My role of CEO will be more over the full umbrella of the renovation, the development outside, working in concert with PacElm - the Dallas-based development company - and working on the baseball," Fork offered. "Still, this building, and the hockey team currently are and probably always will be the largest and most important part of the operation. I’m still going to spend a lot of time on that. I'm moreover all of those things, making sure that the different parts are coordinated together. Doug will be more focused on this building, the traditional aspects of PNC Arena, the team, selling tickets, promotions, all of that stuff."

Warf, who previously held roles in Community Relations, Marketing, and Ticketing during his first run with the organization from 2001-2017, now gets to call the shots from the top.

"The feeling and the culture is as strong as I've seen it in a long time," Warf answered of what he's noticed as different during his short time in his second stint thus far. "Tom's expectations are high and the people who are here get that, and are excited to meet them."

Worth A Click

Eric Staal Announces Retirement, Number To Be Retired

Necas Signed To Two-Year Contract

Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Canes See Legault As 'Ready For The Next Challenge'

Brian Fork Named CEO of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Doug Warf Named President of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Regular Season Schedule Announced For 2024-25

2024 Offseason Player Tracker

Draft Knowledge: Learn More About Carolina's Picks

Kochetkov Named To NHL's All-Rookie Team

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena

News Feed

Eric Staal Signs One-Day Contract, Retires From NHL

Canes Agree to Terms with Necas

Canes Announce Working Agreement With Bloomington Bison

Canes See Legault As 'Ready For The Next Challenge'

Kuznetsov Clears Unconditional Waivers, Contract Terminated

Canes Re-Sign Drury To Two-Year Contract

Canes Place Kuznetsov On Unconditional Waivers

Canes Sign Badinka To Entry-Level Contract

Canes Sign Ryan To One-Year Contract

Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Brian Fork Named CEO of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Prospect Q&A: Jayden Perron

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Doug Warf Named President of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC

Canes Sign Josiah Slavin To Two-Year Contract

Allie LaCombe To Join Coaching Staff For Development Camp

Canes Trade Coghlan To Jets