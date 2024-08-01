Fork, Warf To Lead Canes' Business Ventures In A 'Collaborative' Way

Who will be handling what in their roles?
As mentioned above, both men clearly stated they would not be involved in any on-ice decisions. Eric Tulsky and team, you've got it.
As for who is tackling what regarding the organization's day-to-day operations and development plans, the two also hammered home that they'll be in lockstep throughout every phase.
"We're going to work together, it's going to be a collaborative effort," Fork said, reiterating the cohesion. "There's not going to be any 'Brian does this, and these people work with Brian on that' and there's not going to be any 'Doug does this, and these people work with Doug on that.'"
But as the two would go on to further dissect, Warf, who began with the Canes as an unpaid intern many years ago before going on to work 16 seasons with the organization, and Fork, who has a strong history with politics in the state, each finds themselves uniquely suited for responsibilities within their roles.
“My role of CEO will be more over the full umbrella of the renovation, the development outside, working in concert with PacElm - the Dallas-based development company - and working on the baseball," Fork offered. "Still, this building, and the hockey team currently are and probably always will be the largest and most important part of the operation. I’m still going to spend a lot of time on that. I'm moreover all of those things, making sure that the different parts are coordinated together. Doug will be more focused on this building, the traditional aspects of PNC Arena, the team, selling tickets, promotions, all of that stuff."
Warf, who previously held roles in Community Relations, Marketing, and Ticketing during his first run with the organization from 2001-2017, now gets to call the shots from the top.
"The feeling and the culture is as strong as I've seen it in a long time," Warf answered of what he's noticed as different during his short time in his second stint thus far. "Tom's expectations are high and the people who are here get that, and are excited to meet them."