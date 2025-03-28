Preview: March 28 vs. Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column on Friday as they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

-

When: Friday, March 28

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -300

-

Canes Record: 43-24-4 (90 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, March 25

-

Canadiens Record: 33-29-9 (75 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division)

Canadiens Last Game: 6-4 Loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, March 27