Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Canadiens

RALEIGH, N.C. - Buoyed by Jackson Blake's first career three-point game and Taylor Hall's third consecutive contest with a power-play goal, the Carolina Hurricanes returned to the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Lenovo Center.
Friday's fireworks kicked off early, with both teams scoring on their first shot of the contest. Montreal grabbed the early lead on Josh Anderson's goal 23 seconds in, while Blake knotted things back up 18 seconds later after his deflection pinballed its way past Sam Montembeault.
Following the first-minute frenzy, the scoring quieted down until Hall and Sebastian Aho sent back-to-back bolts of electricity through Lenovo Center with two tucks in 2:26 late in the second period. Hall's eventual game-winner arrived midway through Carolina's third power play as he ripped home a one-timer from the slot at 13:44. Aho then capitalized from the right circle on a 2-on-1 with Seth Jarvis, finishing off a perfect saucer dish from No. 24 to double his team's lead.
Up by a pair in the final frame, Carolina weathered a Montreal push until Andrei Svechnikov closed out the win with an empty-netter with a minute to play. Goaltender Frederik Andersen finished with 14 saves on 15 shots, picking up his sixth win in a row.