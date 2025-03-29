Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Canadiens

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour drawing a comparison to earlier this week and discussing his team overcoming some early adversity...

"It was almost the exact same game as (Tuesday against Nashville), except we weren't able to score the other night. Tonight, we were able to get that first one right back after that first shift they capitalized on. We were able to turn the page right away with the scoring right away to tie it up. I think that was a huge part of the game."

Taylor Hall echoing a similar assessment and touching on his personal milestone...

"It's nice to get the win and play pretty much the way that we played the other night against Nashville. It's nice to have Svech back, you see what kind of asset he is and what he can bring to our game. Once he gets up and running, it's pretty scary. It was a really good win. 900 games now [for me], I'm getting up there. It's special to do that with these guys, and I'm having a blast, as you can probably tell. It's a cool night for me. It's not 1,000 and it's not 1,500, but it's something I'll remember for a while."

Taylor Hall on his recent run of goals on the man advantage...

"I didn't have many power-play goals before I came here. Really, we've talked it through, we've had a ton of meetings, we're on the same page as much as we can on the power play and I think we're starting to click. The spot where I scored that goal from tonight is not my normal spot, but we're interchanging, we're playing hockey and having some principles in place, but letting ourselves make plays, which is where you want to get to."

Jackson Blake after snapping his 22-game goal-less drought...

"That's probably that's the best bounce you're going to get, right? Off of a skate and then their guy puts it in the net. That one felt really good. Obviously, I thought I was playing the right way for the most part of the last 20 games. It feels good to get rewarded a little bit there."